Why Taylor Swift Super Bowl halftime show is guaranteed to happen after coy 'maybe'
The only thing more popular than the behemoth NFL in the United States is Taylor Swift.
And while many diehard fans complain about the constant attention Travis Kelce's new fiancée receives anytime the global pop icon shows up to a Kansas City Chiefs game to watch her seven-time All-Pro partner, Swift drives on-air ratings and melts social media channels and the internet every time it happens.
The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, along with many Swiftie investigators, believe the singer-songwriter with the most No. 1 albums, 14, of all time, and make it 15 when "The Life of a Showgirl" drops in early October, is pretty much locked into the Super Bowl halftime show, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell tried to play coy with his answer today.
'Maybe' with a terrible poker face
“We would always love to have Taylor play," Goodell told Savannah Guthrie on the "Today" show. "She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time."
Guthrie then pressed Rog, at least that's what we assume close friends call him, and the 66-year-old most powerful man in American sports slyly replied, "It's a maybe."
Then had a lame joke about having to talk to his "friend Jay-Z." Jay-Z's company, Roc Nation, produces the Super Bowl halftime show.
Watching this exchange seem like Swift's camp and the NFL are only working out final terms.
The NFL famously doesn't pay performers for their halftime performance, believing the publicity and marketing itself is priceless for future revenue for the artist. But this is friggin' Taylor Swift, who is coming off an Eras Tour that saw her make $2 billion.
She might have other asks in lieu of money given no one is better at marketing Taylor Swift than Taylor Swift.
"LIfe of a Showgirl" release in early October is when it will be official
Speaking of perfect marketing, the "maybe" will turn to a "yes" leading up to the release of "The Life of a Showgirl," which is expected to drop on October 3.
The NFL loves to dominate the news cycle, and it will be the perfect way to steal even more headlines away from the NBA as they start their regular season with new broadcast partners NBC Sports and Amazon Prime, along with ESPN/ABC, on Oct. 21.
Swift steals headlines anytime she does anything, and having the official announcement, with leaks days earlier, will only heighten anticipation for "Showgirl" and smash every existing record in the process.
Needless to say it's a win-win for the two most dominant forces in American culture. Lock it down. It's happening.
