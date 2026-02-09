Livvy Dunne Stuns in Super Bowl Fit While Freaking Out Over Lady Gaga at Halftime

Livvy Dunne was a star of Super Bowl week and at the big game with her fit. She also freaked out over the Bad Bunny halftime show with Lady Gaga’s surprise performance.

Dunne started the week out back at LSU where she was honoring a gymnastics legend at the school and of course stunned in her tiger-print dress stealing the spotlight.

Dunne is almost a year removed from her final season at LSU. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 23-year-old then headed to San Francisco, California, for the Super Bowl LX festivities without boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, who had to report for training camp.

Dunne was seen at the Madden Bowl Party and having a good time with sister Julz Dunne.

Livvy and Julz at the Madden Bowl Party. | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She then hit up Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party in this head-turning all-black look flexing her abs.

Livvy Dunne attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party. | IMAGO / SOPA Images

And then at the Sports Illustrated Party as she was the star again in this brown dress:

Livvy Dunne attends the Super Bowl LX Sports Illustrated Party Presented by DraftKings at the Cow Palace Arena and Event Center. | IMAGO / SOPA Images

Dunne shines at Super Bowl

It was all about her white headband and jeans combo at Levi’s Stadium for the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots for a very California hippie look.

Livvy at Super Bowl LX. | Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Livvy Dunne | Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Her stunned reaction to Lady Gaga at halftime

She posted her reaction to when Lady Gaga stunned the crowd during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Livvy Dunne reacts to Lady Gaga performing. | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

It sure looks like she had a good time. She also had fun last year for fit comparisons.

Julz and Livvy Dunne at last year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans. | Julz Dunne/Instagram

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without a Livvy Dunne super fit.

