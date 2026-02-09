Livvy Dunne Stuns in Super Bowl Fit While Freaking Out Over Lady Gaga at Halftime
Livvy Dunne was a star of Super Bowl week and at the big game with her fit. She also freaked out over the Bad Bunny halftime show with Lady Gaga’s surprise performance.
Dunne started the week out back at LSU where she was honoring a gymnastics legend at the school and of course stunned in her tiger-print dress stealing the spotlight.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne Bares Abs in Stunning Black Fit at Famous Super Bowl Party
The 23-year-old then headed to San Francisco, California, for the Super Bowl LX festivities without boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, who had to report for training camp.
Dunne was seen at the Madden Bowl Party and having a good time with sister Julz Dunne.
She then hit up Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party in this head-turning all-black look flexing her abs.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne Stuns in Shoelace-Strap Black Dress Celebrating Paul Skenes
And then at the Sports Illustrated Party as she was the star again in this brown dress:
Dunne shines at Super Bowl
It was all about her white headband and jeans combo at Levi’s Stadium for the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots for a very California hippie look.
Her stunned reaction to Lady Gaga at halftime
She posted her reaction to when Lady Gaga stunned the crowd during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show performance.
It sure looks like she had a good time. She also had fun last year for fit comparisons.
It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without a Livvy Dunne super fit.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit
On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs
Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap
Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl
Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby
Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.