Hayden Panettiere spent much of her life in front of a camera, but sports were never far from her story.

The late actress, who died Aug. 16 at age 36, memorably appeared in sports films including "Remember the Titans" and "Racing Stripes." Away from the screen, Panettiere also shared nearly a decade of her life with one of the most decorated heavyweight boxers of his era: Wladimir Klitschko.

Klitschko, Panettiere's former fiancé and the father of their daughter, Kaya, was far more than a recognizable name in boxing. Long before the Ukrainian fighter became a fixture atop the heavyweight division, he was an Olympic champion.

And what followed that gold medal was a professional career that stretched more than two decades and included 64 victories, 53 knockouts and an extraordinary run as heavyweight champion.

Wladimir Klitschko Won Olympic Gold Before Becoming a Heavyweight Star

Klitschko's biggest amateur achievement came at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, where he captured the super-heavyweight gold medal for Ukraine.

He turned professional later that year and eventually became one of the defining heavyweights of the 2000s and 2010s.

Klitschko captured his first major heavyweight championship in 2000. After losing the title and enduring setbacks earlier in his career, he climbed back to the top and began the lengthy championship run that ultimately cemented his place in boxing history.

From April 2006 until November 2015, Klitschko went unbeaten while building a heavyweight reign that lasted more than nine years. During that stretch, he defeated 17 different opponents in successful world heavyweight title defenses, a mark surpassed only by Joe Louis and Larry Holmes.

Among the names Klitschko defeated during his career were Chris Byrd, Samuel Peter, Hasim Rahman, Ruslan Chagaev, David Haye, Alexander Povetkin and Kubrat Pulev.

His 2011 unanimous-decision victory over Haye added the WBA heavyweight championship to Klitschko's collection, while his knockout of Pulev in 2014 marked another successful defense of his IBF, WBO and WBA belts.

Klitschko's remarkable championship run finally ended in November 2015, when Tyson Fury defeated him by unanimous decision.

He returned to the ring one final time in April 2017, facing Anthony Joshua before more than 90,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium. Joshua stopped Klitschko in the 11th round of what became the final fight of the Ukrainian's career.

Klitschko retired later that year with a professional record of 64-5 and 53 victories by knockout.

Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko Shared Daughter Kaya

Klitschko's connection to Panettiere began years into his championship career.

The two met in 2008 and eventually became engaged in 2013. They welcomed their daughter, Kaya, in December 2014 before ending their relationship in 2018.

Though their romantic relationship ended, the two remained connected through their daughter.

Panettiere spoke about Klitschko's role as Kaya's father over the years, including in her 2026 memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning."

In the wake of Panettiere's death, that shared chapter of their lives has brought renewed attention to Klitschko. But in the sports world, his name has carried its own considerable weight for decades.

From an Olympic gold medal in Atlanta to a heavyweight championship reign that lasted nearly a decade, Klitschko put together a résumé that places him among the most accomplished heavyweights of his generation.

