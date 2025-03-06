Longtime Promoter Says Wladimir Klitschko Could Make A Return
One of boxing's all-time great heavyweight champions could be eyeing a historic return to the ring.
Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko teased a return to the ring with a post on X before Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury via unanimous decision for a second time on Dec. 21. Now, his longtime promoter, Tom Loeffler, added more fuel to that fire.
Loeffler spoke to Ring Magazine and said that "Dr. Steelhammer" may be looking to make a return to the ring at 49 years old in hopes of becoming the oldest champion in boxing history, surpassing the record previously set by Bernard Hopkins. George Forman is the oldest man to ever win a title at heavyweight with a 10th round knockout of Michael Moorer at 45 years old on Nov. 5, 1994.
“Wladimir is such a historic figure. I don't want to speculate for Wladimir, but my understanding is that he does want to fight for a title...I'll let him speak for himself and I won't put any words in his mouth. I'd like to see him come back as a fan of boxing and a fan of Wladimir,” Loeffler said.
Hopkins won the WBA light heavyweight title at 49 years and 94 days old when he defeated Beibut Shumenov by split decision on April 19, 2014. Klitschko turns 49 on March 25 and would be able to break Hopkins' record if he made his return after June 27 this year. The former unified champion maintained he has stayed in shape and would be ready to fight if the right opportunity came up.
"Let me be clear: I've never stopped training," Klitschko wrote on X. "So IF there was to be a fight, I'd be ready on the spot."
Klitschko (64-5, 53 KOs) was the best heavyweight of his generation, winning the heavyweight title twice and making 18 defenses of his belts in his second reign. His 18 straight title defenses are the third most in heavyweight history, only trailing Joe Louis (26) and Larry Holmes (19).
Klitschko's last fight was a Fight of the Year contender against former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, which ended in an 11th round stoppage loss on April 29, 2017.
MORE: Mike Tyson Made His Professional Debut 40 Years Ago Today
If Klitschko is indeed eyeing a return to fight for a belt, IBF champion Daniel Dubois would be the only current option with his fellow Ukrainian countryman, Usyk, having the other three belts. But if avenging one of his losses is the goal, a potential bout against either Joshua or Fury would fit the bill.
Regardless, any of those three fights would make for must-see TV if Klitschko comes out of retirement.
