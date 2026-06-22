How Did Wyndham Clark Celebrate His U.S. Open Win?

For a few hours Sunday afternoon, it felt like much of Shinnecock Hills wanted to see someone else win the U.S. Open.

Wyndham Clark heard the cheers for Scottie Scheffler.

He heard the roars every time the world No. 1 made a move. He heard the boos, too. Then he won anyway.

And once the final putt dropped on the 18th green, everything changed.

The pressure disappeared. The noise disappeared. And for the first time all day, Clark could finally celebrate.

His first stop wasn't the trophy presentation. It wasn't television interviews. It wasn't even the scorer's tent.

It was Emily Tanner.

Emily Tanner Shared One of the Defining Moments of the Championship

As Clark stepped off the 18th green as a two-time U.S. Open champion, Tanner rushed toward him.

The two embraced before sharing a celebratory kiss that quickly became one of the lasting images of the tournament.

Jun 21, 2026; Southampton, New York, USA; Wyndham Clark and his partner Emily Tanner runs in celebration after his win of the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It was a fitting scene for a couple that has become increasingly visible throughout the 2026 golf season.

Tanner was a familiar presence at Shinnecock Hills all week, walking alongside Clark as he built a commanding lead and then fought to protect it during a tense final round.

When the championship was finally secured, she was among the first people there. And judging by the emotion on both of their faces, she knew exactly what the moment meant.

Clark didn't just win another tournament. He became one of the few players in modern golf with multiple U.S. Open titles.

For a player who spent much of Sunday carrying the weight of expectations, the celebration looked less like relief and more like gratitude.

A Father's Day Surprise Made the Win Even More Emotional

Then came another moment that resonated with fans watching at home.

As the celebration continued around the 18th green, Clark spotted his father, Randall. The timing couldn't have been better.

The championship had been won on Father's Day.

According to reports from the course, Randall Clark surprised his son by flying to New York early Sunday morning to watch the final round in person.

The two shared a long embrace moments after the victory.

It was one of those unscripted sports moments that often ends up meaning more than the trophy presentation itself. For Clark, family has always been a central part of his story.

His mother, Lise, died from breast cancer in 2013 when he was just 19 years old. Since then, Clark has frequently spoken about the impact his parents had on both his life and career.

That made Sunday's Father's Day reunion feel especially significant. On a day that ended with another major championship trophy, one of the most memorable images wasn't Clark holding silverware.

It was Clark hugging his dad.

Clark Had One More Message Before the Celebration Began

The final chapter of Clark's day may have been the most revealing.

After spending much of the afternoon hearing support directed toward Scheffler, Clark could have used his victory speech to settle scores.

Instead, he took the opposite approach.

Speaking with NBC's Mike Tirico after the win, Clark acknowledged the complicated relationship he has had with some golf fans over the past year.

"New York didn't really like me, [but] I love you guys," Clark said.

👏🇺🇸⛳️ #RESPONSE — Wyndham Clark spoke about the fan reactions and heckling during the Final Round today



"New York didn't really like me. I love you guys! But, you know, I get it. Some of it's self-deserved... but I get it, they root for Scottie." pic.twitter.com/vyDtjPCdRu — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 22, 2026

He later added: "Some of it is self-deserved. I did some unfortunate things last year that I really regret. I've been sorry multiple times and I'm still sorry."

The comments quickly drew praise across social media.

Rather than ignoring the criticism or pushing back against it, Clark addressed it head-on. Then he moved forward. That may have been the most impressive thing he did all day.

Because winning the U.S. Open wasn't the only challenge he faced Sunday.

He also walked into one of golf's toughest atmospheres and left with something far more valuable than a trophy.

A lot more people were rooting for him by the end. And once the interviews were finished, Clark finally let everyone know what came next.

Television microphones picked up his message to friends waiting nearby.

"Let's go! We're drinking tonight!"

After winning a second U.S. Open, celebrating was probably the easiest shot he hit all day.