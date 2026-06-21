Emily Tanner Reacts to Boyfriend Wyndham Clark's Dominant US Open Run

Wyndham Clark is the man to beat entering the final round of the 2026 U.S. Open. With a six-stroke lead over second place, it's Clark's trophy to lose.

Clark, who won the U.S. Open in 2023, tees off alongside world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler on June 21. The golfer hopes there's an energetic audience a Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Father's Day.

“Sometimes it made it tough to stay really focused because it seemed like everyone was leaving,” Clark told reporters after the third round concluded. “It was like the tournament was over, and I had to keep myself really focused and in the present.”

Sending the 32-year-old golfer good vibes in Southampton, New York, his girlfriend, Emily Tanner, who packed multiple outfits for the tournament.

Tanner, whom Clark refers to as his "good luck charm," showed off her baby blue top and skirt before heading outside to watch the final round. One fan commented, "You might be Wyndhams secret super power 👏👏👏."

After the couple went public with the relationship at the Masters in April, Tanner has been a regular at Tanner's tournaments.

Wyndham Clark's girlfriend, Emily Tanner, is so 'proud' of his performance at the U.S. Open

Wyndham Clark celebrates winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in McKinney with his girlfriend, Emily Tanner. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Amid Clark's dominant run at Shinnecock, Tanner can barely contain her excitement as he peaked with an eight-stroke lead. She posted a photo from the golf course on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Proud x1000000."

Tanner, who has 731,000 followers on Instagram, is a model and influencer. A former nursing assistant, she cofounded Over Social Agency in 2021.

Emily Tanner Previously Dated Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola

Dec 20, 2020: Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola at Nissan Stadium. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Tanner, who graduated with a bachelor's degree in public health from Michigan State University in 2017, per her LinkedIn profile, is no stranger to dating famous athletes.

She previously made headline amid her reported romance with then-Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola. They were romantically linked in May 2019, shortly after Amendola's split with Olivia Culpo. Before signing with the Lions, Amendola won two Super Bowl rings during his tenure with New England Patriots.