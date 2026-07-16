Stefon Diggs Tops 4 Fantasy Football Sleepers Picks Worth the Risk

Sleepers will win you a fantasy football title. Plain and simple. While emphasis is heavy at the tops of big boards, value is dug up down the list. The mining we do is not easy. It is risk-averse in nature. We must diversify our portfolios with a balance of safe and high-upside options. Here, we find 4 sleeper targets outside the top 100 in ADP.

QB, Kyler Murray

Murray has a high-end coach when it comes to the quarterback position. Kevin O'Connell bred Kirk Cousins' best NFL seasons in the early 2020s. He molded Sam Darnold into the form that the Seahawks signed and subsequently won a Super Bowl with—the next project: Kyler Murray.

Murray is not the sharpest player, but he is supremely athletic. He can evade defenders with ease, and he has a very powerful arm, especially for a player of his size. His help will be Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings, and TJ Hockenson. You can't ask for much better. If Murray fails, it will be all his fault. If he succeeds, the returns shall be imagined beautifully.

RB, Tyler Allgeier

We will not find an RB1 in Allgeier. He lacks that upside. What we will get is a reliable asset. Allgeier has an average of 42.9 yards per game over his four-year NFL career. Mind you, he did that all behind the star-studded Bijan Robinson. Allgeier also has 18 touchdowns, 8 of which were in 2025.

Listen, the Cardinals will work with Jeremiyah Love as their RB1. We all know that. However, Allgeier is not going to be left out to dry. He was signed to a 2-year $12 million contract with a purpose. Mike LaFleur worked with a running back duo in Los Angeles with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. They are both low-to-the-ground runners, much like Allgeier. He will be used, and he may become a goal-line weapon, jump-cutting Love in touchdown ability.

Allgeier shall be reliable, especially in non-PPR leagues. As a handcuff, his ceiling is a top-15 running back. In fact, he would endure less of a split than Love would endure in that handcuff scenario — one less threat between Love, Allgeier, and Conner.

WR, Stefon Diggs

Upside, you say? Diggs has it. What he does not have right now is an NFL team, but let's not be rash. Diggs will be signed. He is far too good an NFL player. Diggs is coming off a 1,000-yard season for the Patriots.

The current speculation is that the Commanders, Ravens, Steelers, or Titans may sign Diggs. Other candidates linger in the distance. No matter where Diggs ends up, he will probably be their WR2. Certainly, he would become that in Washington and Baltimore. Logically, Diggs will also favor signing with a team in which that is his real. That downgrades the hopes of the Steelers and Titans fans.

TE, Isaiah Likely

John Harbaugh brings in Likely, who played for Harbaugh in Baltimore. He has suggested that Likely's role will increase. He will cut in line ahead of Theo Johnson. While Johnson did very well in 2025, the coaching change does not help him. This is the Likely show.

The Giants also intend to play football without Malik Nabers until October. At the same time, the team has not confirmed that fact; it is, though, common among fans and medical experts. When viewing the Giants' depth chart, minus Nabers, Likely legitimately now might be their No. 1 pass-catcher. He is competing for targets with Darius Slayton and Calvin Austin III.

Whether Likely is pass-catcher No. 1 or not, his target share will have great potential to exceed 18%. Our current projections do expect the Giants to pass for over 200 yards per game, in which Likely can easily touch 35+ yards per game. He will also be a great red-zone target in his big-bodied size, which the Giants lack at the top of their wide receiver depth chart.

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