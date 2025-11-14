Stefon Diggs, Cardi B Welcome Baby During Patriots Game
In the midst of a cold New England Patriots' Week 11 NFL matchup, WAG of wide receiver Stefon Diggs — Cardi B — welcomed a new addition.
Cardi gave birth to their first child, which has been revealed to be a baby boy. Cardi reportedly gave birth very close to kick-off time for the Patriots versus the New York Jets. This is the superstar artist's fourth baby, whose gender was confirmed via her rep. Cardi's other three children — named Kulture, Wave and Blossom — are shared with her estranged husband and rapper Offset.
Diggs is already a father to daughters Nova and Charliee.
Cardi B Shares Birth News Through Instagram
Cardi did share the news on Instagram in the caption of a video where she lip-synchs "Hello," from her recently released sophomore studio album Am I the Drama?
"My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons," Cardi wrote. "My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."
The superstar rapper added, "This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned i’ve healed, and I'm loving the woman i’ve become! That's what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever."
This latest development for Diggs and Cardi comes after Cardi was recently on site and seated next to owner and CEO Robert Kraft in his suite en route to the Patriots' 24-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons back on Nov. 2. In that particular matchup and with Cardi in attendance, Diggs became the No. 29 player in NFL history to record 900 career receptions with his first catch of the game — an 11-yard touchdown reception.
By the start of the fourth quarter against the Jets and in the same night as welcoming his son, Diggs had caught for 28 yards across four receptions.
