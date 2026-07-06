How Much Money Would Team USA Earn if it Beats Belgium?

A spot in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals is on the line Monday night when the United States takes on Belgium.

For the U.S. Men's National Team, however, advancing would mean more than simply staying alive in the tournament. It would also move U.S. Soccer into the next tier of FIFA's record-breaking World Cup prize money structure.

FIFA has committed a total of $871 million in prize money for the 2026 World Cup, the largest payout in tournament history. Every step forward in the knockout rounds increases a federation's performance-based earnings, making each victory even more valuable.

How Much Money Is Team USA Playing For Against Belgium?

By reaching the Round of 16, the United States has already secured $15 million in FIFA performance-based prize money.

A win over Belgium would send Team USA to the quarterfinals, where the performance-based payout rises to $19 million. That means advancing would increase the federation's performance-based earnings by $4 million.

Here's how the payout changes:

Performance-based payout after reaching the Round of 16: $15 million

Performance-based payout for reaching the quarterfinals: $19 million

Additional amount earned by advancing: $4 million

If the Americans continue their World Cup run beyond the quarterfinals, the financial rewards climb even higher.

FIFA's 2026 performance-based payouts are:

Champions: $50 million

Runner-up: $33 million

Third place: $29 million

Fourth place: $27 million

Quarterfinalists (5th-8th): $19 million each

Round of 16 (9th-16th): $15 million each

Round of 32 (17th-32nd): $11 million each

Group-stage elimination (33rd-48th): $9 million each

Every Qualified Team Also Receives Guaranteed Funding

Performance-based prize money is only part of what federations receive from FIFA.

Every nation that qualified for the 2026 World Cup also receives guaranteed financial support before the tournament, including:

$10 million in qualification funding

$2.5 million in preparation funding

Those payments are provided regardless of on-field results and are intended to help cover training camps, travel, logistics and other tournament expenses.

Combined, every participating federation receives at least $12.5 million before playing its first World Cup match, with additional performance-based prize money determined by how far it advances.

For Team USA, beating Belgium would not only keep its World Cup dream alive. It would also move U.S. Soccer into FIFA's next payout tier, increasing its performance-based earnings from $15 million to $19 million as the Americans chase a place in the semifinals.

