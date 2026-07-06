USA vs. Belgium Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 16

The United States will take on Belgium on Monday with a chance to advance to the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2002 in South Korea/Japan. The United States received a massive boost on Sunday, as FIFA ruled that star Folarin Balogun, who was expected to miss the game after being handed a red card in the Round of 32 against Bosnia & Herzegovina, will be eligible to play on Monday.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this highly anticipated Round of 16 showdown.

USA vs. Belgium Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

To Advance

USA -130 (56.52% implied probability)

Belgium +105

3-Way Moneyline

USA +155

Belgium +180

Draw +235

Total

OVER 2.5 (-138)

UNDER 2.5 (+112)

USA vs. Belgium How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Seattle Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

USA record: 3-1-0

Belgium record: 2-2-0

USA vs. Belgium History and Tournament Results

These two teams have faced each other seven times before. Belgium is 6-0-1 in those matches, with the most recent being a 2026 international friendly that Belgium won by a score of 5-2. They have faced each other twice in the World Cup. The United States beat Belgium 3-0 in the Group Stage of the 1930 World Cup, and then Belgium beat the United States in extra time in the Round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup.

USA

The United States defeated Paraguay 4-1 and then Australia 2-0 to open its group stage action. With the group locked up, they rested players against Turkiye, resulting in a 3-2 loss. They defeated Bosnia & Herzegovina 2-0 in the Round of 32.

Belgium

Belgium started its tournament with two straight draws, 1-1 against Egypt and 0-0 against Iran. A 5-1 win against New Zealand in their final group stage match was enough to win their group. They defeated Senegal 3-2 in the Round of 32.

USA vs. Belgium Best Prop Bet

Leandro Trossard Anytime Goal (+310)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets, I made the case for betting on Lenadro Trossard of Belgium at +310:

The value play to score in this match is Leandro Trossard. He leads all players on both teams in expected goals so far this tournament at 2.05. Despite that being the case, he's just seventh on the odds list to score in this match. Belgium also has the second-best expected goals for per 90 minutes in this tournament at 2.43, so the United States is going to find themselves on their heels throughout the match.

USA vs. Belgium Prediction and Best Bet

I'm going to bet on Belgium to advance to the quarterfinals. I broke down why in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets:

The United States has a real problem in this game. Belgium's offense has been spectacular in this tournament with an expected goals for of 2.43, the second-best mark amongst all teams. The United States won't be able to contain them; their best hope is to match them. The Americans will need someone to step up offensively while also keeping the Belgian offense at bay.

Belgium has the better underlying numbers while also facing superior competition compared to the United States. They should be bigger favorites to advance, so I'll back them at -116.

Pick: Belgium to Advance (-116) via FanDuel

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