Whit Weeks has to make a good impression on his coach on and off the field.

The dynamic between Weeks and Lane Kiffin is unlike any other in the SEC right now since the star linebacker is currently dating his daughter, Landry Kiffin.

While Weeks' relationship with Landry began prior to Lane becoming the head coach at LSU in November 2025, he was asked recently if it has impacted his bond with Lane on or off the field. Weeks smiled and nodded his head as the reporter read the question and simply stated that it has not affected his relationship with Lane.

He expressed that his mindset and goals are the same as everyone's as he enters the building at LSU. Weeks noted that while the team has fun, when he enters the building, he's there for work, and when he leaves, Lane is just his girlfriend's dad.

😂 Whit Weeks was asked what it's like having Lane Kiffin as both his head coach... and his girlfriend's dad.



His answer was exactly what you'd expect. 👀 pic.twitter.com/9GZOj7H0t1 — Mike Scarborough (@ScarboroughMike) July 23, 2026

Whit Weeks And Landry Kiffin's Relationship

Weeks and Landry began dating in September 2025, and she hard-launched the relationship days before LSU was to face its rival Ole Miss.

The hard launch was like no other and caused a stir due to the rivalry between the teams, as well as the added component that Landry's dad was the Ole Miss coach at the time.

Landry included a photo of her snuggled up with the LSU linebacker amid a photo dump on Instagram. In the photo, she sat on his lap while he was sitting in a computer chair. The background appeared to be a dorm room with a chalkboard and an LSU-colored banner on the wall.

We’ll start with Lane’s daughter, Landry Kiffin.



This week she posted her hard launch with LSU’s star linebacker Whit Weeks.



Not a cryptic IG story. Not a soft launch. A full-blown announcement for everyone to see. 😬 pic.twitter.com/EBkSTgFr7x — Kicks (@kicks) September 23, 2025

Lane joked that he did some "NFL draft" level research on Weeks during the SEC Media Day on Thursday, July 23, to see if he was a good pick for his daughter.

The now-LSU head coach said that he had conversations with Weeks' former coaches to get some background on the star linebacker. It all worked out in Weeks' favor as his previous coaches praised him and his family.

When Is The First LSU Football Game Of The 2026-2027 Season?

Weeks will be entering his fourth year as an LSU Tiger. Lane will be going into his first season as the new football head coach after signing on in November 2025.

The first game of the season for LSU will be against Clemson on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at 7:30 PM ET (6:30 PM CT). The game will be played in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.