Lane Kiffin shares strange Whit Weeks post with daughter Landry amid LSU NIL drama

Lane Kiffin is known for his off-the-wall posts on social media. He definitely had an odd one wishing his daughter’s boyfriend and his star linebacker Whit Weeks a day-before happy birthday.

The 50-year-old coach left the Ole Miss Rebels right before the College Football Playoff started to go coach the LSU Tigers. He’s since been seen trolling his former team with an LSU football post, and then reacting to the team’s latest CFP upset of the Georgia Bulldogs.

While Lane has drawn the ire of Rebels fans, his daughter has certainly raised some eyebrows herself. While Landry was the reason Lane stayed to coach at Ole Miss in 2022, and her game-day fits like the one for the opener this season with mom Layla Kiffin were all about the team, she and Weeks announced they were dating the week he was playing dad’s Ole Miss team.

Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks | Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Landry since has been seen at LSU games over going to Ole Miss, while rocking the Tigers fits.

Landry Kiffin (right) | Landry Kiffin/Instagram

She also dissed angry Ole Miss fans on a TikTok post after dad left for Louisiana.

The star linebacker Weeks just announced his returning another season at LSU while he was in the Bahamas on vacation with the coach’s daughter.

Now, for Week’s 22nd birthday on January 7, coach Kiffin had a very strange post the night before with himself, Landry, and Weeks and some kids.

Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Fans also thought it was odd:

LSU’s NIL drama

This post comes right after the drama surrounding quarterback Demond Williams and Kiffin looking like he pried him away from the Washington Huskies for an insane price.

Kiffin has only been the LSU coach for a little over a month, but there is never a dull day with him.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Landry sends Weeks her own birthday wishes

She led with a photo of herself to “celebrate” Weeks. At least it wasn’t as odd as her dad’s.

