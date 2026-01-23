Lane Kiffin’s Post Might Worry LSU Star Whit Weeks About Dating His Daughter Landry

One of the most hilarious stories in college football this year is the fact that LSU Tigers star linebacker Whit Weeks is dating Landry Kiffin, who is the daughter of Lane Kiffin.

This was an interesting story to follow when Kiffin was still the Ole Miss Rebels head coach. Both Kiffin, his daughter, and Weeks were able to joke around about Kiffin having to coach Weeks, which created fun and lighthearted content.

Then Kiffin became LSU's head coach, which meant that the relationship dynamic between him and his daughter's boyfriend shifted dramatically.

While there's nothing to suggest that this proximity between Kiffin and Weeks will cause problems, the LSU standout will perhaps need to mind his P's and Q's, so to speak, in a way that he didn't necessarily need to before.

Fernando Mendoza's Girlfriend Comment Gets Interesting Lane Kiffin Response

On January 21, a video of Indiana Hoosiers star quarterback and recent national champion Fernando Mendoza explaining why he doesn't have a girlfriend went viral.

"I've got to limit all the distractions.... Especially with the girls, it can be very distracting now.... If I have a girlfriend, I’d give her my all. That means, from 6 to 9 PM, [I'd] go hang out with her, maybe get dinner or something. Rather than picking up dinner on the way back from class and watching an extra film for the game week," Mendoza said, per an X post from @MLFootball.

This sentiment from Mendoza caught Lane Kiffin's attention, as he responded with the "👏" emoji in an X post that summarized what Mendoza said.

It seems that Kiffin is all for a college player neglecting a girlfriend to focus more on football.

This doesn't seem to bode well for White Weeks. Then again, perhaps Kiffin will give him a pass so as not to hurt his daughter's feelings.

