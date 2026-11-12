Inside Bill Belichick's Estimated $15 Million Nantucket Real Estate Empire

Bill Belichick has spent much of his adult life moving from one football job to the next. Nantucket is the place he has always come back to.

Long before the six Super Bowl championships, the Patriots dynasty and his place among the NFL's greatest coaches, Belichick was spending summers on the Massachusetts island.

He began buying property there in 1979, years before becoming an NFL head coach. Nearly five decades later, those early investments have grown into an impressive real estate portfolio, with his remaining holdings estimated to be worth approximately $15 million.

The collection includes a longtime family compound in Siasconset, a $4.8 million home near downtown Nantucket and another property where he has been building a new house.

Belichick has also made some notable real estate moves in recent years, including selling a beach cottage for nearly $3.8 million.

But behind the multimillion-dollar properties is a relationship with Nantucket that predates almost everything football fans know him for.

Bill Belichick's Nantucket Compound Dates Back to 1979

Belichick's real estate history on Nantucket began with two lots in Siasconset, the coastal village on the island's eastern end commonly called 'Sconset.

Over the years, he expanded those holdings into a collection of traditional cedar-shingled homes on and around Shell Street, creating a family retreat that grew alongside his coaching career.

He was still working his way through the NFL coaching ranks when he made those first purchases. By the time he became the face of the Patriots' six-championship dynasty, Nantucket had already been part of his life for decades.

And while his football career took him through several cities, the island remained a constant.

The compound wasn't a purchase made after his greatest success. It was something Belichick had been building long before the championships arrived.

Belichick Added a $4.8 Million Downtown Nantucket Home

In May 2024, just months after his 24-year run as Patriots head coach ended, Belichick made another substantial investment on the island.

He purchased a four-bedroom home on Fair Street for $4.8 million.

The approximately 2,854-square-foot property sits near downtown Nantucket, offering a different setting from his longtime Siasconset retreat.

Built in 1983 and renovated in 2017, the home features a covered front porch, an updated kitchen, outdoor living space and a finished basement.

Automated real estate estimates have since placed its value above $5 million, although those figures are not formal appraisals.

The timing was particularly interesting. Belichick's future in football was uncertain following his departure from New England, but his commitment to Nantucket clearly hadn't changed.

A New Home and a Nearly $3.8 Million Sale

Belichick's holdings also include property on North Gully Road in Siasconset, where a new home has been under construction.

Automated estimates have valued the property at approximately $3.8 million, though that figure can fluctuate.

Nearby, Belichick previously owned a two-bedroom beach cottage that he purchased in 2014 for $2.45 million.

He sold the approximately 1,500-square-foot property in November 2025 for $3.795 million, roughly $1.35 million more than his original purchase price before accounting for expenses and improvements.

The sale was a significant transaction, but it wasn't a farewell to Nantucket.

Belichick retained other properties on the island, including his longtime Siasconset holdings and the Fair Street home.

How Much Is Bill Belichick's Nantucket Real Estate Worth?

Belichick's remaining Nantucket properties have a rough estimated combined value of approximately $15 million, based on reported transactions and available real estate estimates.

That number is not a verified appraisal, particularly because his Siasconset compound includes multiple properties with a complicated ownership history.

His Fair Street home was purchased for $4.8 million, while the North Gully Road property carries an automated estimate approaching $4 million. The longtime compound accounts for another substantial portion of his holdings.

Still, the money is only part of the story.

Belichick was buying land on Nantucket before he became an NFL head coach. He kept returning during the Patriots' championship years and continued investing after his departure from New England.

For a coach who has spent nearly his entire life in a profession where nothing stays the same for long, Nantucket has been the exception.

