Bill Belichick net worth: How much is the legendary football coach worth?
Professional football can not be discussed without mentioning Bill Belichick.
Born in Tennessee, Belichick studied the game of football with his father Steve, who worked as an assistant coach at the United States Naval Academy. After breaking into the NFL in 1975, Belichick snagged a coaching position with the Detroit Lions in 1976, thus beginning one of the most successful tenures in all of sports.
Not only did Belichick capture eight Super Bowls in the NFL, he also built up his wealth to insane levels. But how much is the popular sports guru worth?
Here is everything you need to know about Belichick's financial empire.
Bill Belichick's net worth
As of 2025, Belichick has an estimated net worth of $70 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. The bulk of that wealth comes from the massive contracts he earned in his 40-plus years in the NFL.
Belichick has been involved with seven NFL franchises including the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos — and most famously, the New England Patriots. While he earned a great deal with the first six teams, the Patriots paid him the most.
It was reported by CBS Sports that Belichick made at least $200 million during his 24 seasons with the Patriots alone. In 2023, he was listed as the highest-paid coach in the NFL. The Patriots famously let him go after the 2023 season.
Belichick interviewed for several NFL openings after his time with the Pats, but opted to go the college football route instead.
He was hired as the head coach for the University of North Carolina's Tar Heels football program in 2024, a contract that was worth $50 million for five years or $10 million per year. This doesn't include performance bonuses that he could receive based on the team's performance. For any bowl game appearance he would earn an additional $150,000.
Belichick also appeared in a commercial for Dunkin Donuts alongside famed actor Ben Affleck; however, the three-time NFL Coach of the Year did not focus on endorsement deals as much as other sports players and coaches. The backbone of his finances was made doing what he does best, coaching teams to championships.
It wasn't all just profit that Belichick focused on.
He also founded the Bill Belichick foundation, a non-profit that aims to provide coaching, mentorship, and financial support to individuals, communities, and organizations according to the foundation website.
Belichick's influence over football, especially in the NFL, will not be forgotten anytime soon.
