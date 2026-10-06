Justin Verlander spent more than two decades moving around the country for baseball.

Along the way, he and Kate Upton assembled a real estate résumé nearly as well-traveled as his MLB career.

The newly retired pitcher and his supermodel wife have called California, Florida and New York home over the years, with properties ranging from a Beverly Hills mansion once owned by Hollywood and sports royalty to a sprawling waterfront retreat in Jupiter.

Then there is their current New York City home: a $15.3 million Upper East Side penthouse designed to feel less like a pristine Manhattan showpiece and more like a home their young family can actually live in.

Taken together, the properties offer a glimpse at the life Verlander and Upton built away from the ballpark, one that evolved alongside his career and their growing family.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton’s Beverly Hills Mansion Had a Famous Past

One of the couple's most notable purchases came in 2016, when Verlander and Upton paid $5.25 million for a traditional-style home in Beverly Hills.

The 5,521-square-foot mansion sat on a gated 1.5-acre property in Benedict Canyon and featured four bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with a swimming pool, spa, tennis court and rose gardens.

Its history may have been even more impressive than its amenities.

The property had previously been owned by saxophonist Kenny G, tennis great Pete Sampras, actress Kate Jackson, producer and director William Asher and Jon Peters.

Verlander and Upton put their own stamp on the home, including an overhaul of the eat-in kitchen. When they were ready to move on in 2022, they listed it for $11.7 million.

The eventual buyer was another A-lister: Timothée Chalamet, who purchased the property for $11 million.

That meant the couple sold it for more than twice the $5.25 million they had paid six years earlier.

Their Florida Portfolio Includes a $6.55 Million Waterfront Mansion

Before leaving California behind, Verlander and Upton had already established roots on the opposite coast.

The couple purchased a 2.19-acre riverfront lot in Jupiter, Florida, for $3.45 million in 2020.

A year later, they added another major Florida property, buying a $6.55 million mansion in Jupiter after previously renting in Palm Beach Gardens.

Built in 2015, the approximately 4,600-square-foot home sits on 1.25 acres along the Loxahatchee River. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom property comes with the kind of outdoor setup that makes its Florida location count, including a boat dock, putting green and swimming pool with fiber-optic lighting.

For Verlander, the Sunshine State also made plenty of sense during his playing career. He spent parts of seven seasons with the Houston Astros across two stints before eventually returning to Detroit for the final chapter of his career.

Their $15.3 Million NYC Penthouse Became a Family Home

Verlander's move to the New York Mets brought another major real estate purchase.

After signing with the Mets ahead of the 2023 season, Verlander and Upton purchased a $15.3 million penthouse on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom residence spans 4,141 square feet and includes three private terraces with views stretching toward the East River and Central Park.

Yet the couple wasn't interested in creating a home that looked too precious to touch.

Working with interior designer John Ruggiero, they filled the apartment with personality and color, including a berry-toned lounge, a deep green kitchen and a vivid blue primary bedroom.

“There’s no off-limit zone in this apartment,” Upton told Architectural Digest when the home was featured in 2026. “Everything the kids can get in, can get dirty, can have fun with. That was really important to us. We live hard in this apartment—and it still looks great.”

That approach fits where Verlander and Upton are now.

The couple, who married in 2017, share daughter Genevieve and son Bellamy. After years of baseball dictating where the family needed to be next, retirement gives Verlander something he rarely had during his career: an offseason without another season waiting on the other side.

And after homes in Beverly Hills, Jupiter and Manhattan, he and Upton certainly aren't short on places to enjoy it.

