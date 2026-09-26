Justin Verlander had one more walk to make to the mound at Comerica Park.

This time, Kate Upton and their children were there to see it.

The 43-year-old Detroit Tigers star made the final start of his remarkable 21-season MLB career Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, bringing his career back to the city where it began more than two decades ago. Verlander took the field to a standing ovation from the Detroit crowd before throwing his final major league innings.

But before baseball took over, the farewell became a family moment.

A special moment for the Verlander family 🧡 https://t.co/bzx3dGzge6 pic.twitter.com/8CGheLZ2fJ — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2026

Upton joined her husband on the field at Comerica Park alongside their 7-year-old daughter, Genevieve, and 1-year-old son, Bellamy. The family posed together during the Tigers' two-day celebration of Verlander's career, with Upton smiling beside her husband as he held Bellamy and Genevieve stood in front of them.

For Verlander, who spent so much of his life building a Hall of Fame-caliber résumé, having his family there carried a different kind of significance.

Kate Upton and Their Kids Share Justin Verlander's Farewell

The family celebration actually began Friday night.

Genevieve threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Tigers' series opener against Pittsburgh, with her father crouching behind the plate to catch it. Upton watched from the field with Bellamy as Detroit honored Verlander's career with a pregame ceremony.

It was a fitting role reversal for a pitcher who has spent much of his daughter's childhood taking the mound himself.

Ahead of his final weekend, Verlander spoke candidly about how becoming a husband and father changed his perspective on baseball and what comes next.

“I feel like I ran my race. I gave it everything I had,” Verlander said Friday.

He also acknowledged how much time the demands of his career cost him with Genevieve and why retirement will allow him to experience more of Bellamy's childhood.

“I’m a different person now because of them, and I’ve loved every moment of it, growing into a different person,” Verlander said. “There’s a quote that I like that says, ‘What’s the point of living life if you don’t let life change you?’”

On Saturday, that family was standing beside him as baseball prepared to say goodbye.

Justin Verlander Ends His Career Where It Started

There is symmetry to Verlander's final chapter.

The Tigers selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2004 MLB Draft, and he made his major league debut for Detroit the following year. More than two decades later, he returned to the organization for his final season and ultimately fought through hip and hamstring injuries for the chance to make one last start at Comerica Park.

His résumé includes three Cy Young Awards, two World Series championships and 10 All-Star selections.

Upton has been beside him for a sizable portion of that journey.

The couple met in 2012 while working on a commercial, became engaged in 2016 and married in Italy the following year. They welcomed Genevieve in 2018 and Bellamy in 2025.

Saturday, however, was less about adding another line to Verlander's baseball résumé than closing one extraordinary chapter.

After 21 seasons, his final start became a family affair. And Upton and their two children had a front-row seat.