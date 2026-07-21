Chiefs Could Soon Get Another Positive Piece of Patrick Mahomes News

While the Kansas City Chiefs have made numerous key moves over the past several months, there's a singular player who ultimately controls everything. The franchise goes as quarterback Patrick Mahomes does, and an unfortunate wrinkle added a new dynamic to that reality this offseason.

As July rolls on, Mahomes continues to work his way back from a torn ACL and LCL suffered late last season. On the bright side, things have gone according to plan with training camp approaching, and the good news doesn't stop there.

In a pre-camp article for Sports Illustrated, senior NFL reporter Albert Breer broke down some of the biggest storylines to consider. Mahomes was one of the top situations on the list, as expected.

When quarterbacks and rookies report on Friday, July 24, all eyes will be on Mahomes heading into his 10th camp with the team. Breer believes that Kansas City not only expects Mahomes to get work in early in camp, but he could also receive a medical green light.

"There’s an expectation among Chiefs people that Mahomes will be fully cleared this week, and also the knowledge that when they tell him he can go, he will really go," Breer wrote. "So the plan is to be smart with it, and make sure everyone is doing what’s going to put him in the best position to be at his best from September through February, not just ready for Week 1."

Of course, the Chiefs would be foolish to rush Mahomes into anything too soon. As Breer notes, there will be a "well thought out and calculated" outline for a player who's bound to be "champing at the bit" to log as many reps as possible. Regardless of what Mahomes' true level of activity is, this must be viewed as a great development.

During May's organized team activities (OTAs), Mahomes got back on the field and sported a yellow non-contact jersey as everyone anticipated. He also practiced during mandatory minicamp, thus paving the way for July and August's camp involvement. At every step of the way, head coach Andy Reid has been cautiously optimistic regarding his superstar signal-caller's workload.

That's the only way to proceed. It's more than documented how competitive Mahomes is and how serious the 30-year-old takes preparation. Training camp experience, even for someone of his legend, remains paramount.

Not quite paramount enough to risk a setback, though. The Chiefs know that and have multiple other mouths to feed at quarterback in Justin Fields, Chris Oladokun and rookie Garrett Nussmeier. If Mahomes needs to split some time out of the gate or sit out part or all of the preseason, everyone is well-equipped to shoulder the load.

The possibilities are endless, which wouldn't be possible if QB1 didn't stay on track with his recovery. Both he and the organization could soon reap the benefits at Chiefs camp.

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