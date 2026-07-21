Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Has Chiefs Fans Reacting to New Look

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are enjoying the summer together with their family before things get intense at training camp.

Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes, of course, were at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding and helped their friends begin to celebrate their new life together. Now, Patrick and Brittany are at home, relaxing and soaking up the Kansas City sun.

On Monday and Tuesday, Brittany took to her Instagram Stories to share footage of the family together and also shared a new look that's getting attention.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Shares New Hair and Makeup Look, and Chiefs Fans Love It

As for the new look, Brittany shared a gallery of a "Sporty Spice" look from hair artist Laurabeth Cabott. The gallery, which has the caption "Sporty Spice Britt," shows Brittany with her hair tied back, slicked into a ponytail, with just a little blonde lock falling down the side of her face. She's wearing pink lips and pink-toned makeup with a top that looks like a referee's jersey.

"As my girls would say that's soooo 2000s love this look," one follower said on social media about the Sports Illustrated model's new hair and makeup.

"This look is amazing," another said with a bunch of smile emojis with hearts as eyes.

"This reminds me of a Bratz look and I love it," another commented with emojis.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Family Footage of a Soda Challenge

Brittany also took to her Stories to share footage of Patrick and the kids playing outside in their driveway and having some fun trying to make some kind of a Coca-Cola fountain out of a Coke bottle.

"Would just like y'all to know that I conquered it," she wrote on one of the clips.

The fun is happening as Mahomes is getting ready for a comeback season with the Chiefs. The quarterback tore his ACL and LCL in Week 15 last fall, and he said during a Yahoo Sports interview this month that he's still shooting to be ready to go for the Chiefs' Week 1 matchup.

"That's my goal; I've said that since the beginning: being ready to go Week 1," Mahomes said in the interview. "I can't predict the future, and I know that it's a long process. It's not just my decision, but at the same time I'm going to give the doctors and the coaches every single opportunity I can to let me be out there Week 1."