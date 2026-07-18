Inside Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze's Elegant New York Wedding

American tennis star Tommy Paul and influencer, entrepreneur, and Dairy Boy founder Paige Lorenze are officially husband and wife.

The couple exchanged vows on July 14 at Old Westbury Gardens in Nassau County, New York, a historic Gold Coast estate that famously inspired Daisy Buchanan's home in Baz Luhrmann's 2013 adaptation of "The Great Gatsby."

The newlyweds shared exclusive details and photos from the celebration with Vogue, offering a look inside a ceremony that blended timeless elegance with deeply personal touches.

After three years together and nearly a year after their Nantucket engagement, Paul and Lorenze celebrated the next chapter of their relationship surrounded by family, close friends, and several familiar faces from the tennis world.

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze Chose a Historic New York Estate for Their Wedding

Paul, currently one of America's top-ranked men's tennis players, and Lorenze said "I do" at Old Westbury Gardens, a sprawling estate on Long Island known for its formal gardens, grand stone architecture, and Gilded Age history.

For Lorenze, the venue immediately felt like the right choice.

"Tommy and I always knew we wanted to get married in America, in the state where we met, and somewhere that felt accessible for the people we love most," she told Vogue. "I wanted the wedding to feel true to who we are and where our story began."

She also recalled that visiting the property made the decision almost instantaneous.

Paige Lorenze, influencer and fiancé of Tommy Paul of the United States in attendance for his match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy on day four at Stade Roland Garros. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The moment I walked through Old Westbury Gardens, everything became clear. After that first site visit, I never questioned another creative decision."

The ceremony began at 5 p.m., with Lorenze walking down the aisle alongside her father before meeting Paul at the altar. The American tennis star admitted he struggled to contain his emotions while waiting.

"I was weak in the knees [waiting for Paige], literally. It felt like my heart was going to burst out of my chest, and I couldn't hold back tears."

Lorenze described the ceremony as "emotional," saying she felt completely present throughout the moment and surrounded by the people who had shaped both of their lives.

Paige Lorenze wore three custom designer looks throughout the celebration

Fashion played a starring role throughout the day.

For the ceremony, Lorenze wore a custom strapless Carolina Herrera wedding gown designed by Wes Gordon. She told Vogue she had admired Gordon's work for years because of his ability to blend classic elegance with modern design.

After the ceremony, she changed into a custom backless Carolina Herrera dress featuring an oversized bow to cut the wedding cake before changing once more for the after-party into a custom Wiederhoeft mini dress.

The celebration itself balanced classic sophistication with a relaxed atmosphere. Guests enjoyed made-to-order espresso martinis and Jell-O shots as the festivities continued on the estate grounds.

Looking back on the day, Lorenze said the overwhelming feeling was gratitude.

"Looking around and seeing every person who has loved us, encouraged us, and shaped us throughout our lives all in one place is something I'll never forget. It felt like the most beautiful beginning to our marriage."

Fellow Tennis Stars Helped Celebrate Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze's Big Day

The guest list reflected Paul's close ties within professional tennis.

Fellow American tennis players Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe served as groomsmen, while other famous guests also included Olivia Jade, Ayan Broomfield, Remi Bader, and Connor Wood.

The wedding came nearly one year after Paul's proposal in Nantucket, where he surprised Lorenze at a waterfront cottage surrounded by blue hydrangeas, one of her favorite flowers.

The couple first connected in 2022 after interacting on Instagram before meeting in person later that year at the U.S. Open. They announced their engagement in July 2025 before officially becoming husband and wife this week.

As the celebration came to a close, Paul reflected on beginning married life together.

"It feels like we threw the party of the decade. It was so special. And this next chapter with Paige is something I've been looking forward to since the day we met."

