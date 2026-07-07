It's Been 26 Years Since an American Man Won Wimbledon. Can Taylor Fritz End the Drought?

It’s a different year but the same question is still on the lips of tennis fans everywhere in the United States as they watch the men’s singles draw play out in Wimbledon at the All-England Club.

Can an American man finally hoist the singles trophy?

For a second straight year, the same man, a native of Ranchos Palos Verdes, Ca., on Monday inched one step closer to providing an answer to the question that has eluded the American men in London for over two decades.

Taylor Fritz on Monday punched his ticket through to the quarterfinals at the All-England Club after a business-like, straight sets win over Alexander Bublik on No. 1 Court. Just like last year, Fritz is one of the last eight men standing at Wimbledon.

The question is, can he end a drought that has cast a large shadow over every American man who has stepped foot on the lawns at the All-England Club since the turn of the century?

The American men's drought at Wimbledon

It’s been 26 years since an American man won a singles title at Wimbledon. The last to do it was arguably the best player in the history of American men’s tennis, Pete Sampras, another product of Ranchos Palos Verdes.

But the grass wasn’t always so unkind to American men. Sampras, in his decorated career, won seven majors at the All-England Club. Nestled just before Sampras’s 1990s dominance at Wimbledon was a 1992 triumph for Andre Agassi, the only American man to win the Career Grand Slam.

Before the ‘90s came the 1970s and 1980s, which saw three (Stan Smith, Jimmy Connors, Arthur Ashe) and four (John McEnroe three times and Connors once again) American men respectively hoist singles trophies. Of the first 33 Wimbledon tournaments in the Open Era, American men claimed nearly half of them, constituting something of a golden era for men’s tennis in the U.S.

The group has fallen on hard times since then. Whether it’s the allure of more glamorous team sports, the diminishing number of Americans in United States college tennis or the stranglehold that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for years had on the sport, American men have lagged well behind their female peers in producing championship-level talents in tennis.

American men have felt it in their results at Wimbledon. Since 2000, only one man, Andy Roddick, has reached the final at the All-England Club, where he was thrice duped by Federer. Only six men—and Fritz is one of them—have reached the semifinal at Wimbledon since Sampras's triumph. Before Fritz did it last year, John Isner was the most recent to achieve the feat.

So that brings us back to Fritz.

Why Taylor Fritz will end American men's drought at Wimbledon

The faster the surface, the better Fritz plays. Grass, where he owns a career-best .663 winning percentage, is his best surface and one where he’s claimed half of the singles titles in his career.

2026 has been no different in that regard. In Wimbledon tune-ups at Stuttgart and Halle, Fritz advanced to the final each time, dispatching French Open champion Alexander Zverev at the latter tournament. He’s carried such success into the All-England Club, where he’s dropped just one set en route to a likely quarterfinal date with Zverev.

Fritz is serving like a champion, having spun in 66.9% of his first serves, emerged victorious on 83.9% of points on his first serve and having fired 69 aces through four rounds of play. Fritz’s first serve might just be the best of any of the last eight men standing.

He has beaten Zverev, his likely quarterfinal opponent, seven straight times. He’s better suited to the grass than potential semifinal opponent Flavio Cobolli.

Sinner, whom he’s beaten just once, and Djokovic, whom he’s never beaten in 11 tries, loom as potential final matchups. Yet, Djokovic, 39, hasn’t had the smoothest of rides through Wimbledon and is perhaps a half-step slower than he used to be while Sinner may have to contend with a heat wave in London and the hot temperatures that have given him issues in the past.

Besides the potential steamy temperatures, Sinner, who hasn’t dropped a set since, had a scare in his first round match in which he needed five sets to defeat Miomir Kecmanović.

Should Fritz reach the final against a potentially off-form Sinner or Djokovic, his serve could help him win easy points and potentially have the edge as he’s never before had against those two opponents.

Why Taylor Fritz won’t end American men's drought at Wimbledon

Fritz’s return of service has come and gone in the tournament thus far, but he’s gotten breaks of serve when he’s needed them. Can he do so against the likes of Sinner or Djokovic in a potential Wimbledon final?

One can’t help but think of last year’s semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz, during which Fritz essentially played peak level tennis but still didn’t have the goods to stop the Spaniard.

Sinner seems to be on cruise control right now, with perhaps the heat and Djokovic, who bested him at the Australian Open in January, his toughest opponents remaining.

There’s also a chance that Zverev, buoyed by the first major win of his career, plays freer than ever before against the likes of Fritz, Sinner and Djokovic to make a breakthrough for a title at the All-England Club. History, and perhaps the current odds, seem to be against Fritz ending the drought.

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