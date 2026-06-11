Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner Share Buzzworthy Moment at Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 4

The superstars came out in droves for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and among the big names there to cheer the Knicks on were pop star Taylor Swift and influencer and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

It wasn't a surprise to see Jenner there. She and her boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet, are regulars at Knicks games.

It was a bit shocking that Game 4 marked the first game of the NBA Finals that Jenner attended, but it's because she was in Turks and Caicos for a Kylie Cosmetics brand trip, where she launched the company's new summer line.

What was especially surprising, though, was that Swift and Jenner had a sweet moment together after the Knicks' win over the Spurs.

Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner Get Over the Swift-Kardashian Spat to Exchange Niceties

When the Knicks pulled off their 107-106 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday, it was a thrilling moment.

The honor actually marked the biggest comeback win in NBA Finals history, because the Knicks were trailing by 29 points at one point during the game and they scored that win in the last 1.2 seconds. Talk about a dramatic finish.

After the Knicks won, the crowd went wild. That included the celebrities, who were jumping up and down and hugging people they didn't even know.

Amid the excitement, Swift and Jenner were caught on video hugging and briefly talking to each other.

In a video shared by The Sports(ish) on TikTok, it appears that Swift made the first move, catching Jenner's eye before they waved, greeted each other, hugged and talked about how the game was super "crazy." E! News also caught the moment and shared it on YouTube.

People in the comments of the video were caught off guard, with one saying, "This might be more shocking than the Knicks win."

The Story Behind the Swift-Kardashian Tension

Swift and Kardashian fans know that at the 2009 MTV VMAs, Kanye West, now known as Ye, interrupted Swift during her acceptance speech getting an award.

After that incident, there was plenty of drama that lasted for years between Swift, West and Kim Kardashian. Some fans have also speculated that the song "thanK you aIMee" off Swift's album "The Tortured Poets Department" was about Kim.

But it appears the drama is behind Swift and the Kardashians for now. Or, maybe they just got caught up in the excitement of rooting for the same team, a situation that can sometimes make enemies friends and friends enemies.

The Knicks and Spurs will meet again in Game 5, set for Saturday in San Antonio. We'll wait and see if Jenner and Swift show up for that matchup.