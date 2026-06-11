Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet Go Viral for What They Did at Knick-Spurs NBA Finals Game 4

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are regulars sitting courtside at New York Knicks games, and Chalamet has been a longtime Knicks fan, so he's making it no secret that he's beyond pumped about his team being in the finals.

Chalamet has been at all of the NBA Finals games so far, which is totally expected, but from Game 1 through Game 2, his girlfriend has been missing. Until now.

On Wednesday, Chalamet and Jenner appeared together at the Knicks-Spurs game at Madison Square Garden in New York City looking very in love. Was the love in their eyes for each other or the Knicks? It's probably a mix of both, but they're hoping Jenner gives the Knicks some good luck to get this Finals to 3-1 after the game.

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet Get Looks for Their Knicks Spirit

The couple is actually going viral for their entrance at the event.

Before the game, ESPN's SportsCenter took to X to share video footage of the two attending the game, and they were wearing matching Chrome Hearts with blue denim and bright orange embroidered crosses. Yes, the orange is for the Knicks.

The video, by the way, is up to more than 700,000 views and climbing.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner pulled up to watch the Knicks in matching Chrome Hearts 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aRP9EXqjDi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2026

Jenner has missed the NBA Finals up until now due to her career commitments. Yes, she's not just an influencer. Jenner has been in Turks and Caicos for a Kylie Cosmetics brand trip, where she celebrated the launch of the line's new summer products.

Kylie Jenner Missed the Knicks' First NBA Finals Games Due to Work

During the Knicks' first three games against the Spurs, the reality TV star posted photos and videos from the trip. She also took her daughter, Stormi.

According to a video from E! Entertainment about the trip, "Guests were treated to luxurious rooms and personalized gift bags filled with bikinis, cameras, drink bottles, Kylie Cosmetics products and more.

Jenner also shared photos from her trip on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, including stunning beachside images in a tropical paradise.

loves a sunset slay pic.twitter.com/lqMm38eDnd — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 4, 2026

As for the Knicks, no matter who wins tonight, there will be a Game 5, which is set for Saturday in San Antonio. New York's road to the NBA Finals marks their first time on the big stage since 1999, so it's a long time coming.

Chalamet and Jenner were both at the final game of the Knicks' series against the Cleveland Cavaliers to secure their place in the NBA Finals and were spotted on the court and hugging Knicks players after the showdown.