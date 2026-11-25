Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has previously shown some interest in fashion outside of football.

This time, he collaborated with Nike and designer Keith Herron of Advisry to create a customized look based on a classic style in the Nike collection.

Chase was first spotted in the look on Nov. 15 as part of his pregame arrival. Titled “Sport Luxe,” the outfit incorporates Nike Tech apparel with details that elevate it beyond a traditional tracksuit. (House of Heat reported on the collaboration and Nike's athlete-styling program.)

Ja'Marr Chase's Nike and Advisry Outfit Takes a Different Approach

Bengals Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a play during their game against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday November 15, 2026. The Bengals were up 24-3 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most noticeable element of this look is the combination of sportswear with more traditional menswear. To top off the outfit, Chase wore a white dress shirt and dark tie with the Nike jacket.

The jacket and pants have a more relaxed fit compared to traditional Nike apparel. While the color scheme is neutral, the design and structure of the outfit allow it to stand out.

Herron’s involvement was essential to the collaboration. Advisry, Herron’s brand, worked with Nike to create the outfit specifically for Chase.

This style provides a more casual look with the sportswear while contrasting nicely with more traditional menswear.

The Nike Tech collection is commonly seen in everyday casual wear. The addition of the shirt and tie makes the overall look more formal and dressed up. (Beni Hasan's breakdown of the outfit provides additional details about its styling and construction.)

Nike is Bringing Designers Into NFL Tunnel Fashion

This is part of Nike’s initiative to pair NFL players with designers to create customized outfits. Each designer-athlete team was tasked with creating a look that reflects their individual style and take on sportswear.

Ja’Marr Chase teamed up with Advisry for a custom Nike tunnel fit featuring Nike Tech, part of Nike’s athlete-designer bespoke program 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DXOMel0UL2 — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) November 16, 2026

Before Chase, CeeDee Lamb worked with Bode to create a Western-style look, while Saquon Barkley worked with Public School New York to design an outfit inspired by the character “Black Panther.” Chase’s look incorporates Nike’s sportswear collection.

The design of these game-day outfits is very deliberate and intentional. Players have used pregame arrivals as another opportunity to showcase their personal style and creativity. Fans are interested in what players are wearing on and off the field. These collaborations allow for more creativity and personalized designs.

Chase’s outfit differs from his collaborations with Fabletics. With Fabletics, Chase worked to design collections for the general public, whereas this time, the focus was on creating an outfit just for him.

There has been no retail release announced for the “Sport Luxe” outfit, so fans won't be able to purchase Chase’s exact look. However, this collaboration gives Chase another opportunity to showcase his style while giving Advisry even more exposure within the world of sports and fashion.