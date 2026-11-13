Ja'Marr Chase's New Fabletics Campaign Reveals Surprising Personal Style Transformation

A commercial for #FixTheFits, a new campaign by Fabletics, has Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase telling other athletes that they need to “fix up their fits.”

Chase signed with Fabletics in September 2025. Since then, the company has released three different clothing collections with Chase, including two releases earlier this year and another in September.

Ja'Marr Chase's Collection Has Taken a Different Direction

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) makes a touchdown over the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium on November 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first line of clothing that Fabletics released with Chase included workout clothes that could be worn for everyday activities as well. The line consisted of hoodies, joggers, shorts, and graphic T-shirts.

A few of the pieces had personal significance to Chase, including a design featuring a magnolia as a tribute to his Louisiana roots. Another piece included the phrase “Chasing No One.”

The first release of clothing was in January, followed by another release in February. This time Fabletics released GridTech joggers and a quarter-zip hoodie. The collection was designed to keep people warm without feeling heavy.

The September collection focuses more on relaxed fashion for everyday wear.

The September release of the Ja’Marr Chase collection includes 25 different styles, including baggy cargo pants, oversized T-shirts, hoodies, and shorts. Colors such as olive green, khaki, and taupe are featured in the collection, along with several pieces in orange, perfect for Cincinnati Bengals fans.

These are many of the same types of clothing that Chase has said he likes to wear when he’s not playing football.

In an interview with The Manual, Chase mentioned that when he’s traveling or just hanging out with friends, he prefers to wear oversized shirts and cargo pants. Those types of clothing are also featured in the September collection of Ja’Marr Chase clothing by Fabletics.

Chase Has Been Involved in More Than Just the Commercials

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) at press conference at the Real Federacion Espanola de Futbol (RFEF). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an interview with Cincy Jungle, Chase explained that he tests the clothing before giving his feedback to the company.

He even wanted a skull cap and balaclava to be included in the line, as he wears these during the cold months in Cincinnati.

The skull cap and balaclava are also included in the Fabletics collection, showing fans the accessories that the wide receiver wears during the colder months of the year.

Cedric Hudson, vice president of men’s design for Fabletics, said that Chase gave input on the colors, fit, pocket placement and how the pants fall.

While Chase’s commercials with Fabletics are entertaining, his involvement with the brand goes beyond just telling other athletes that they need to fix up their fits.

Chase isn't the only athlete getting involved in creating products away from sports. Serena Williams recently helped design a limited-edition luxury watch, rather than just putting her name on it.

Jude Bellingham, the Real Madrid star, has appeared in a Calvin Klein campaign that attracted attention in New York City. However, Bellingham’s role in the campaign is different from Chase’s involvement with Fabletics.

While the commercials featuring Chase may be amusing, the clothing he’s wearing in them is also worth a closer look. The collections have changed since January, and subsequent releases have included more of the types of clothing that the receiver says he wears in his free time.

Whether fans are watching his commercials or checking out the clothing he’s wearing, Chase is making fashion another part of his brand off the field.