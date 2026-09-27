Jalen Brunson and Other NBA Stars Who've Hosted 'SNL'

Jalen Brunson has had a historic summer run coming off of his first NBA championship, and he's bringing in the fall with the same energy to "Saturday Night Live."

Brunson will be joining an elite class of NBA stars who have hosted the beloved live sketch comedy when he makes his debut on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Take a look at other NBA stars who've taken their talents off the court and into Studio 8H:

Bill Russell, November 3, 1979

Bill Russell was the first NBA star to host "SNL" back in 1979. He performed in several sketches, including one with Bill Murray, who acted as a sports commentator and spoke about obscure athletics. Russell appeared on the fake broadcast to promote his actual book "Second Wind," which was released earlier that year.

The NBA icon was joined by Chicago, who performed “I’m a Man” and “Street Player.”

So happy for @jalenbrunson1! My Dad, Bill Russell, was the first NBA player to host! https://t.co/acrW6e26ZL pic.twitter.com/BzPLMUCyIQ — Karen Kenyatta Russell🍀 (@Karen_Russell) September 9, 2026

Michael Jordan, September 28, 1991

Jan 16, 1991; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Jordan touched down at the "SNL" set in September 1991 following his first NBA championship win with the Chicago Bulls. He was joined by Public Enemy as the musical guest who performed "Can't Truss It" and "Bring the Noise."

In one skit, Jordan sits down next to Al Franken, who plays Stuart Smiley for the segment on "Daily Affirmations," where he humorously tries to rationalize what the NBA star thinks before a big game.

"I can imagine a night before a game you must lie awake thinking I'm not good enough. Everyone's better than me. I'm not going to score any points. I have no business playing this game," Franken jokingly tells Jordan.

The NBA legend shrugs off Franken's response, "Well, not really."

Later on in the skit, the crowd erupts in laughter as Jordan turns to the mirror, repeating an affirmation: “I don’t have to be a great basketball player. I don’t have to dribble the ball fast or throw the ball into the basket. Because all I have to do is be the best Michael I can be. Because I’m good enough, I’m smart enough, and doggone it, people like me.”

Charles Barkley (Sept. 25, 1993; Jan. 9, 2010; Jan. 7, 2012; March 3, 2018)

Charles Barkley sets the record for the most appearances by an NBA player on "SNL" with four. He made his debut in 1993 and was back in 2010, 2012, with his most recent appearance in 2018.

In one segment during his 2012 appearance on the show, they did a bit where they spoofed "NBA on TNT," where Barkley played Shaquille O'Neal, Bill Hader played Ernie Johnson Jr., and Kenan Thompson played Barkley. During the skit, they kept playing pranks on O'Neal.

During his time on the show, several musical guests shared the bill with him including Nirvana in 1993, Alicia Keys in 2010, Kelly Clarkson in 2012, and Migos in 2018.

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley during the 1993 NBA Finals in Chicago. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LeBron James, September 29, 2007

LeBron James made his debut on "SNL" in 2007 for the Season 33 premiere. In one skit, James was a part of a PSA that was about teaching literacy when a crew member (played by Jason Sudeikis) kept boasting about his basketball skills. The two end up playing one-on-one, where the crew member finds out why James is among the greatest players in the game.

James was joined by Kanye West who performed “Stronger” and “Good Life” as well as a medley of “Champion” and “Everything I Am.” It marked the rapper's second time performing on the show.

During a press conference for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, James shared that his time on the sketch comedy "was a dream come true,” and that he would be open to doing it again.

Jalen Brunson, September 26, 2026

New York Knicks star and reigning NBA champion, Jalen Brunson, is set to make his debut on Sept. 26. He will be joined by musical guest KATSEYE who is also performing on the show for the first time.

Brunson is the first active NBA player to host "SNL" since LeBron James in 2007.

Ahead of his appearance on the show, he spoke with "Tamron Hall Show," where she asked if he was ready for "SNL."

“Probably not,” he responded. “I’m being honest with you: I have no idea what I’m walking into, but I know it’s going to turn out great.”

THIS SATURDAY!!!

Jalen Brunson hosts the Season 52 Premiere of with musical guest KATSEYE! pic.twitter.com/9DSqWSBGUX — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) September 24, 2026

You can watch Brunson's debut on SNL on Saturday, September 26 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the ball as /San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) defends during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect