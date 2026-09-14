Jalen Brunson Expected to Make Appearance During Mariska Hargitay-Hosted Emmys

Jalen Brunson might check off another highlight to his summer with a potential Emmy appearance.

The NBA champion will have an "expected" appearance at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, according to Variety. The outlet reports that Brunson will make an appearance via a pre-taped segment at the start of the telecast on Monday, Sept. 14.

Mariska Hargitay, who brought home two Emmys earlier this month, will be the host for the night. "The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star won the pair of Emmys for producing and directing "My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay," a biopic about the actress' late mother, Jayne Mansfield, who was an actress, model, and singer.

Last week, the outlet asked executive producers Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay during the Emmys media day if the New York Knicks star would be a part of the program.

Collins answered for the trio coyly: "She’s got a lot of friends. Her contacts are deep.”

Mariska Hargitay Confirms Jalen Brunson's Cameo on "Law & Order: SVU"

Even if Brunson doesn't make an appearance at the Emmys tonight, Hargitay and the Knicks star already have something else brewing.

Last month, Hargitay confirmed that Brunson will make an appearance on "Law & Order: SVU."

“It’s definitely happening,” Hargitay said of Brunson's "SVU" guest spot. “He’s kind of magnificent that way. He is just open and ready. I don’t think there is much Jalen can’t do.”

Mariska Hargitay confirms that Knicks star Jalen Brunson is getting a role in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."https://t.co/yz0p8LLEXS pic.twitter.com/5IqBIxlXQ2 — Variety (@Variety) August 16, 2026

Emmys 2026

The Emmys will take place on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

This year's awards will honor the best television programming from June 1, 2025, until May 31, 2026.

Alongside Hargitay, several other actors and actresses have been announced as presenters, including Jamie Lee Curtis, LL Cool J, Shailene Woodley, Keke Palmer, Amy Poehler, Florence Pugh, Brooks Nader, and Zendaya, to name a few.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock.