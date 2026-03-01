Livvy Dunne’s Reaction to Jack Hughes’ Saturday Night Live Cameo Turns Heads

The USA men's hockey team found themselves at the center of controversy shortly after they won the gold medal against Canada in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games last weekend.

Cameras and audio caught USA President Donald Trump speaking to the USA men's team in the locker room shortly after winning gold. He was mentioning them visiting him at the White House a few days later, before adding, "I must tell you, we're gonna have to bring the women's team. You do know that?"

President Donald J. Trump | Kenny Holston-Pool Photo via Imagn Images

This joke prompted the men's hockey team to laugh out loud. And their reaction sparked a lot of criticism because some thought it suggested that they didn't respect the USA women's hockey team, who also beat Canada to win gold at the Winter Olympics.

While chatter about this had simmered down, it was brought back to life on February 28 after Team USA stars Jack and Quinn Hughes appeared on "Saturday Night Live".

Quinn and Jack Hughes | IMAGO / Cover-Images

At one point during host Connor Storrie's opening monologue, the Hughes brothers appeared alongside Storrie (who is best known for his role as Ilya Rozanov in the show "Heated Rivalry", which is about two male professional hockey players who maintain a secret romantic relationship).

After Storrie congratulated them on the Olympics success, Jack smiled and said, "Thanks! But we've been so busy playing, we haven't had time to see your show yet."

"It's about hockey, right?" Quinn asked. This prompted Storie to say, "Kind of."

Jack and Quinn Hughes | IMAGO / justpictures.ch

"I got my teeth knocked out in the finals. Does that happen in your show?" Jack then asked Storrie, to which he said, "metaphorically".

After a little bit more banter, Team USA female hockey stars Hilary Knight and Megan Keller appeared alongside the Hughes brothers. Keller then said, "Don't worry, we saw your show."

Hilary Knight | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Storrie then said how cool it was to have everyone there, to which Knight responded by saying, “It was gonna be just us, but we thought we'd invite the guys, too," which was a clear reference to Trump's comments.

"Yeah, we thought we'd give them a moment to shine," Keller added. The entire group shared a couple more jokes before the monologue ended.

NEW: Crowd goes absolutely nuts as Team USA female hockey stars Hilary Knight and Megan Keller are brought on stage during Saturday Night Live.



The women were introduced after Team USA men’s stars Jack and Quinn Hughes.



“It was gonna be just us, but we thought we'd invite the… pic.twitter.com/20pFB0iBwZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 1, 2026

Livvy Dunne Reacts to Jack and Quinn Hughes' Saturday Night Live Cameo

This cameo from the Hughes brothers caught the attention of former LSU gymnast and social media icon, Livvy Dunne.

This became clear once she "liked" a post that the @brwsportts Instagram account made in the wake of the SNL monologue.

Livvy Dunne's Instagram like | Instagram

It seems that Dunne might be a fac of the Hughes brothers.