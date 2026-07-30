Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Shares Family Vacation Photos Following Knicks Historic Season

Ali Brunson, wife of New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, shared some snapshots of their "needed" vacation following the New York Knicks' championship win and epic post-season celebrations.

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (R) hugs his wife Ali (L) prior to the championship trophy celebration after game five of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brunson's Tropical Vacation

Ali shared a recap of her and Jalen's tropical vacation with their daughter, Jordyn James Brunson.



In the first photo from Ali's July 28 Instagram post, she showed herself and the Knicks champion posing on a balcony. The mom of one wore a long sleeveless flowy green dress, and Jalen sported an all-black look with a matching short-sleeve shirt and pants.

The second photo showed their daughter with a tropical-printed hoodie as she pointed out to the balcony. The third slide was a photo of a home with immense greenery surrounding it.

Jordyn James would appear on the fourth slide in a video, this time in her blue floral swimsuit and oversized twill bucket hat. Ali shared another short video of a gloomy day during their vacation from the pool as rain slowly poured down.

Ali added a snapshot of herself twinning with her daughter in red dresses in a mirror pic and again with them both dressed in yellow rompers.

In the last couple of slides, Ali shared photos of her beach bag, a solo photo in her green dress from slide one, a pool shot on a much sunnier day, their breakfast table filled with fruit and orange juice-filled glasses, and lastly, a photo of their daughter playing UNO.

She captioned the post, "This vacation was exactly what we needed - filled with family, slow mornings, and lots of swim diapers."

Jalen Brunson And Ali Brunson Relationship

Jalen and Ali are high school sweethearts who met at Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois in 2013. After graduation, they maintained a long-distance relationship when Jalen attended Villanova University, and Ali went to the University of Illinois, and later earned her doctorate in physical therapy from Northwestern University.

In September 2022, Jalen proposed at their high school basketball court. The couple would later get married the following year in Chicago. Jalen and Ali welcomed their daughter together in 2023.

May 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts with his daughter after game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Brunson Racks Up Awards After Knicks Championship Win

This summer will be one that Jalen never forgets. After securing the historic Knicks NBA title win after 53 years, he earned several awards for his achievements.

At the 2026 ESPYs, Jalen won three individual awards: Best Athlete – Men's Sports, Best Championship Performance, and Best NBA Player. The Knicks were also awarded Best Team after earning the NBA title.

Jul 15, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Jalen Brunson and Ali Brunson arrive on the red carpet before the 2026 ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first-ever TIME100 Sports Gala, he was named one of the 100 most influential people in sports.

These accolades followed his NBA awards during the 2025-2026 season, when Jalen took home the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP, Eastern Conference Finals MVP, NBA Cup MVP, All-NBA Second Team selection, and also received an All-Star nod.

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson holds the Finals MVP trophy during the championship celebration after game five of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect