Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Reacts to Knicks Overcoming Spurs to Win NBA Title

The New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson are officially NBA champions.

On Saturday, the team overcame yet another game where they were behind for the majority of the time to notch a Game 5 win and take home their first NBA championship since 1973.

Brunson scored 45 points in the 94-90 victory. It was a massive showing from an inspirational player, and Brunson's wife, Dr. Ali Marks Brunson, was right there with him at the game cheering him on.

Jalen and his wife are both enjoying the sweet taste of victory, and moments after the win, Ali took to social media to celebrate her husband's achievement.

Ali Marks Brunson Posts Victory Photo After Knicks' NBA Title Win

Right after the game, Ali took to her Instagram story to post footage of the crowd absolutely exploding after the win. She also had a photo of Knicks teammates with their families sitting on the championship stage and shared some news.

"Jordyn will be at the parade," Ali posted, meaning their daughter, Jordyn James Brunson, will be at the celebration parade in New York City..

On her main Instagram wall, Ali shared a photo with Jalen of the two standing next to each other and holding the championship trophy.

"2026 NBA Champions," she wrote in the caption. The photo has more than a quarter of a million likes, and it's climbing.

Ali Mark Brunson Has Supported Jalen All Season

It's been a long season for the Knicks, and Ali has been by her husband's side for the full run. She's a regular at Knicks games — win or lose — and she's always been supportive of her husband's thriving NBA career.

Ahead of Game 5, Ali took to Instagram to share how proud she is of Jalen and the Knicks and also posted some family photos on her Instagram story. While winning feels good, it's obvious that both Ali and Jalen are all about their family.

Ali has also gushed over the Knicks' fans. Speaking with People magazine, in conjunction with her partnership with Reese's Oreo, which fits into the Knicks' brand with its orange and blue packaging, Ali talked about the fans.

"The energy in the city is different. Orange and blue is everywhere. It's just been hyped up to a new level," Ali said of the Knicks' followers. "These iconic colors that we're seeing everywhere for weeks... It just made the most sense."