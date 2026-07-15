Knicks' Jalen Brunson Goes Viral for Heartwarming Family Moment

It's been a minute since the New York Knicks took home their first NBA title in 53 years, and the team's players have been soaking in the glory of it.

But now that it's officially the NBA offseason, the members of the Knicks are getting to spend extra time with their families. That includes Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who shares a daughter, Jordyn James Brunson, with his wife, Dr. Ali Marks Brunson.

Brunson scored 45 points for the Knicks in the final game of the NBA Finals to clinch that championship victory, so he's enjoying some much deserved family time.

New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. | REUTERS

Now, one special moment between Brunson and his daughter is going viral. It's a heartwarming video that should bring a smile to almost anybody's face.

Knicks Share Heartwarming Jalen Brunson Moment

On Tuesday, the Knicks took to social media to share footage of Brunson with his daughter Jordyn. The first clip shows her running up to her dad with a huge white bow in her hair, and he picks her up and embraces her. Are you tearing up yet? You should be.

dad mode activated 🥹 pic.twitter.com/TfHuulsEEV — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) July 14, 2026

The clip also shows Jalen showing Jordyn how to dribble the ball and giving her some basketball training. Who better to train her than her championship-winning father?

The video is up to more than 300,000 views on X and is also taking off on Instagram and YouTube.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson hugs his wife Ali. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One follower on Instagram noticed that Jordyn is using her legs instead of her hands, meaning she could gravitate to a different sport.

"Jalen may have a little (football/soccer) star on the rise. I peeped she likes using her legs instead of hands lol," the follower said.

"We may have a soccer player on our hands. Just saying," another added, noticing the same thing.

"she doesn't know it yet but she has a whole city willing to slide on anyone for her," another said.

Jalen Brunson's Mom Gives Advice

On the subject of family, Jalen's mom, Sandra, sat down with CBS News' Dr. Jon LaPook amid the Knicks' victory and offered up some advice that she always gave him.

Sandra said that one lesson she taught her son "is that as a leader, he has to understand that everyone has a job to do, and every one of his teammates have to feel comfortable in their role and believe in their role … no matter what it is. And that's his role as a leader."