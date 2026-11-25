New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has been making waves in the world of basketball in the world’s sports capital, but he is also looking to use his platform to create opportunities for himself outside of the game.

He recently announced a new business development with Just Salad, the restaurant chain that he became an equity owner in earlier this year. Brunson has also been expanding his interests beyond basketball, as previously reported in Athlete Lifestyle coverage of his non-NBA career plans.

The $24.99 limited-edition Brunson bobblehead is available at participating Just Salad locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Florida while supplies last.

The bobblehead is another addition to the various promotions that Just Salad has launched with the help of Brunson. Most recently, the company introduced The Clutch Wrap for a limited time in October.

The wrap features baby spinach, shredded cabbage, roasted chicken, roasted corn, hot honey goat cheese, spicy harissa pita and chipotle vinaigrette.

In October, the restaurant launched The Clutch Wrap as a limited-time menu item. Brunson worked with the Just Salad culinary team to develop the item. It includes baby spinach, shredded cabbage, roasted chicken, roasted corn, hot honey goat cheese, spicy harissa pita and chipotle vinaigrette.

His involvement with the restaurant chain goes beyond being a brand ambassador as he also owns a portion of the company and is involved in creating items for the menu.

Jalen Brunson is Building a Business Portfolio Beyond Basketball

The Brunson family is launching a new company, Thirty Third Management Group, a firm focused on handling the business interests of athletes, NIL talent, executives, entrepreneurs and organizations in the charitable space.

The company is being run by Brunson’s mother, Sandra Brunson, who has been managing her son’s business interests for the last eight years.

The firm is being managed by Brunson’s mother, Sandra Brunson, who has been managing her son’s business interests for the last eight years. Brunson’s sister, Erica Brunson, is also a part of Thirty Third Management Group’s leadership team and is currently working to develop opportunities for women in professional sports.

As well as playing for the Knicks, Jalen Brunson is co-host of The Roommates Show with his teammate Josh Hart and Matt Hillman.

The show has grown a large fan base with over 190,000 subscribers on YouTube and the Knicks’ star has had many famous athletes and entertainers on the show as guests including Michael Strahan, Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash.

The show also allows Knicks fans to get to know Brunson on a different level than they do on the basketball court. He and Hart can talk about almost anything with their guests.

Brunson also focuses on his work off the court, giving back to the community through the Second Round Foundation that he and his mother created to support young people through education, athletics and community programs.

While Brunson’s focus remains on the Knicks and their goals as a team, he is involved in a number of off-the-court projects, most of which will likely continue long after his playing days are over.

Brunson is clearly thinking about his future beyond basketball, and he's already putting several pieces in place while continuing to build his career with the Knicks.