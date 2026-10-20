Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Gives Fans a Rare Look at Their Life Away From the Knicks

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are ready to kick off another season, and they're going for a second NBA championship in a row. That's the plan, and now it's time to work to put it into action.

Brunson's wife, Ali, has been by his side for his entire NBA career. So, it's obvious these two spent a lot of time together during the Knicks' offseason, along with their daughter, Jordyn James Brunson.

Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Shares a Sweet Look into the Family's Life Before the Knicks' Season Gets Underway

Ahead of the Knicks' first game of the NBA regular season against the Philadelphia 76ers, Ali took to social media to share a photo dump from September with her family. The first photo shows Ali and Jalen in a dressing room, perhaps at "Saturday Night Live" or another media appearance. They're smiling and looking into the mirror together.

Other photos show her wearing the Knicks' championship sweatshirt, the two of them at the US Open, Ali working out and their daughter getting in on the fun.

"Sweet snippets of September & emptying my camera roll in preparation for a new season," Ali excitedly wrote on Instagram, along with plenty of exclamation marks.

Jalen and Ali Brunson's Love Story Began in High School and Has Grown Alongside His NBA Career

Jalen has lots to keep him busy as the New York Knicks' floor general, but his life off the court has been just as eventful with his wife and daughter.

The couple's love story began as teenagers. Jalen and Ali, whose maiden name is Marks, attended Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois. They started dating in October 2013, making it through their teenage years together before heading off to college.

Jul 15, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Jalen Brunson and Ali Brunson arrive on the red carpet before the 2026 ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their shared history played a starring role when Jalen proposed in September 2022. Rather than choosing an ordinary engagement setting, he took Ali back to their high school gym and popped the question at center court.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (R) hugs his wife Ali (L) prior to the championship trophy celebration after game five of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ali graduated with a doctorate in physical therapy and worked in Dallas. This was when Jalen was playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

The couple exchanged vows on July 29, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago. Then, on July 31, 2024, Jalen and Ali had their first child, daughter Jordyn. They'd kept the pregnancy private, revealing the news after their little girl arrived.

Ali and Jalen have grown up together, made major life decisions side by side and started a family, giving their story a history that stretches far beyond the basketball court or any NBA championship.