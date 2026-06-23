Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Announces Non-NBA Career News

The New York Knicks are still relishing in the excitement of their first NBA championship win in 53 years and a ticker-tape parade that was fit for royalty.

But star guard Jalen Brunson is already looking ahead to next year, and we don't mean just basketball.

On Tuesday, Brunson went on the NBC's "Today" show to announce that he's releasing his debut book next year. The book is called "Jalen Plays It All" and, according to the book's official description, it's an "inspiring children's book about trying new things, working hard and discovering your strengths."

"I'm beyond happy to share that 'Jalen Plays It All,' written by me and illustrated by the incredible @neelydaggett, will be released (next year) by Feiwel & Friends," he shared on social media. "This children's book is a story about discovering that success doesn't happen overnight.

"There are mistakes, setbacks, and moments when giving up may feel easier than pushing forward. And while basketball was always at the center of my journey, every sport I played helped build the habits, character, and work ethic that made me who I am. Available to preorder wherever you buy books."

Jalen Brunson's New Book Offers 'Valuable Lessons' for Life

The book's official description describes it as an inspiring read that's also autobiographical. It'll arrive on Aug. 3, 2027.

"In his first-ever picture book, Jalen takes readers on a journey through his childhood, from swimming and football to baseball, tennis, and beyond, in his own words," the description states. "Along the way, he discovers that success doesn't happen overnight.

"There are mistakes, setbacks, and moments when giving up feels easier than pushing forward. But with every new experience, Jalen learns valuable lessons about discipline, confidence, teamwork and perseverance."

Jalen Brunson Was a Showstopper in Knicks-Spurs Game 5

Brunson scored 45 points in the team's series-winning Game 5 against the Spurs. He's a huge reason the Knicks got to the NBA Finals and, ultimately, won it.

Brunson was at the ticker-tape parade along with his wife, Dr. Ali Marks Brunson, and their daughter Jordyn James Brunson, who turns 2 years old in July.

After the parade, Ali took to social media to show her love for New York City.

"The greatest city in the world! New York, we love you," she wrote on Instagram with blue and red heart emojis and a yellow star emoji. The post has nearly 150,000 likes and more than 500 comments, so it appears New York loves the Brunsons right back.