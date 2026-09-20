Jalen Hurts arrived in Nashville looking every bit as composed as he hopes to be once the football is in his hands.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback walked into Nissan Stadium on Sunday in a head-to-toe wine-colored look that immediately became one of the morning's standout NFL arrivals.

Hurts wore a short-sleeve button-up shirt with matching trousers, finishing the monochromatic fit with dark sunglasses, headphones, a gold chain and black shoes. He carried a black bag in one hand and a silver case in the other as he made his way through the stadium.

No jersey. No pads. No problem making an entrance.

The NFL shared video of Hurts' arrival shortly before Philadelphia's 1 p.m. ET kickoff against the Tennessee Titans, writing simply, "@jalenhurts ready to rock."

Fans had considerably more to say.

Jalen Hurts' Pregame Outfit Has NFL Fans Talking

Hurts has developed a reputation for arriving on game day with a distinct sense of style, and Sunday's fit didn't take long to draw a reaction.

"CLEAN," one fan wrote beneath the NFL's post.

"Sunday best ahh fit," another added.

One commenter called the quarterback's look "Real spiffy," while another simply wrote, "God damn 😍."

Others had a little more fun with the matching shirt-and-pants combination.

"Bro is ready for the next greys anatomy season," one fan joked.

Another compared Hurts' look to someone "on vacation," while a different commenter wrote that he looked "Ready to serve up some meatball subs 😂😂."

Whatever the comparison, Hurts certainly got people talking before he ever stepped onto the field.

The burgundy look also happened to be a fitting choice for a road trip to Nashville. It was relaxed without being overly casual, polished without looking forced and, judging by the reaction online, unmistakably Hurts.

Hurts and the Eagles Take Their 1-0 Record on the Road

Once kickoff arrives, the attention will shift from Hurts' wardrobe to what he can do against Tennessee.

Philadelphia enters Sunday's matchup at 1-0 after opening the season with a 24-22 victory over the Washington Commanders. Hurts threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns in the win while adding 46 yards on the ground.

The Eagles are playing their first road game of the 2026 season, while the Titans enter at 0-1 after falling 23-10 to the New York Jets in Week 1. Sunday's game is also Philadelphia's first trip to Nashville to face Tennessee since 2018.

Kickoff between the Eagles and Titans is set for 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium on FOX.

Hurts arrived more than ready for the occasion.

And before finding out whether Philadelphia can leave Nashville at 2-0, Eagles fans had already handed their quarterback an early win for the fit.

