Jalen Hurts Exudes Aura In His All-Denim Fit For Week 1 Commanders-Eagles Game

Jalen Hurts rocked an all-denim set to the Philadelphia Eagles' first game of the 2026 NFL season.

The Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Sunday, but before Hurts touches the field, he confidently brings his signature aura as he makes his tunnel walk, ready for today's game.

The Eagles quarterback went classic with his all-denim fit. It consisted of an oversized, medium-wash, long-sleeve shirt that was buttoned up and cuffed at the sleeves, which was paired with a baggy, wide-leg bottom. He finished the look with a pair of Jordan 11's.

.@JalenHurts brought the all-denim fit for Week 1



WASvsPHI – 4:25pm ET on FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/MbBtOh4O2g — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

The official Eagles social media account approved of their QB1's look, captioning the photo, "Aura."

Jalen Hurts' New Look This Season

A fresh denim look is not the only the only style that Hurts is bringing this season. He shaved off his goatee back in March, which he's had since college.

He hasn't publicly shared why he decided to cut off his goatee and just rock a mustache this season, but nonetheless, he is stepping into the new season with vengeance.

Jalen Hurts still rocking the moustache look at the Eagles practice https://t.co/bVzR4w5i14 pic.twitter.com/KLTBowKscs — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) April 30, 2026

This is not the first time Hurts has made a change to his style. In college, the Alabama quarterback cut off his locks because of a bet with Alabama's Josh Jacobs.

Hurts promised that if Alabama won the national championship in 2018, then he would cut them off. He stayed true to his word, and Jacobs even shared a photo of Hurts' locks on X.

What Did Jalen Hurts do in the Offseason?

Off the field, Hurts didn't share too much about his summer itinerary -- yet he was spotted at DeVonta Smith's wedding -- he has been focused on offense for this season.

However, during the offseason, he did support his father, Averion Hurts, through a major career change. Hurts' father retired after nearly 20 years of leading Channelview High School's football team, where his son was once on the roster.

The Super Bowl champion shared that being the "coach's kid" has given him fundamentals that he still uses in his NFL career today.

"I think I got a unique perspective to the game itself because I'm a coach's kid," Hurts told reporters after a June minicamp practice. "The principles that he instilled into me ... those are things that I carry along with me today. The determination, resilience, work ethic and effort, and doing something because you love to do it."

Hurts is entering his seventh NFL season, and amid changes to the roster -- most notably A.J. Brown's trade to the Patriots -- and his sixth offensive coordinator so far in his career, it seems that whatever has been thrown his way, the Eagles quarterback is taking it in stride.

The Eagles face the Commanders at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.