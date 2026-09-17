PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts walked into his midweek availability Wednesday with the same measured tone he uses after most victories: credit the result, then turn the spotlight on what still needs to be done.

Three days after a 24-22 season-opening victory over Washington, the Eagles quarterback self-scouted the new-look offense under first-year coordinator Sean Mannion and made it clear “we did enough to win,” but there’s plenty to improve upon.

“We’ve got room to grow, come together,” Hurts said. “We’ve gotta stay on schedule, as coach has said, and stay out of second-and-pass situations and third-and-longs.”

Hurts finished 14-of-25 for 203 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers against the Commanders, adding 46 rushing yards. His big play ability was the difference for an offense that looked like it had a similar DNA to last season’s disappointing version.

Hurts’ production included a pair of touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert and a score plus a long completion to new wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

Yet the unit as a whole sputtered through multiple three-and-outs and spent too much time behind the chains, issues Hurts and the coaching staff have already flagged on film.

“Obviously [we] wanna win third down, be efficient scoring two-minute when those opportunities come,” he said. “It’s just a lot of opportunity for us to grow.”

Hurts described the current group as a work in progress built around new voices and new roles.

Mannion, who spent last season as the quarterbacks coach in Green Bay, is installing a scheme that asks Hurts to operate more under center and attack the middle of the field more than in previous years.

The chemistry in the evolving offense, Hurts argued, cannot be assumed.

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Jul 30, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I often use the term build in-game chemistry,” he said. “I look at my experiences, Sean’s experiences. The unit as is, we need to build our experience so we have our experience to lean on, so we can work through that.

“And so that’s a healthy challenge for us. Nobody’s gonna wait on us to grow. We’re here and we’re working every day.”

The Eagles travel to Tennessee on Sunday to face a Titans defense featuring star interior defender Jeffery Simmons.

“I think we’re going in the right direction. We just gotta come to work every day and attack things because we’ve got new guys in different roles, and it’s a new team from what we’ve had,” said Hurts. “We’ve got new voices, so we’re trying to kind of close the gap, cut the gap with all the things and be on the same page, and like coach talked about today, just be aligned.”

The message was consistent with how Hurts has operated since becoming the Eagles’ starter in 2021: knock down the pin and prepare for the next.

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