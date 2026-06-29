Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Shares Stunning Photos Before Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner is coming up on an important appearance at Wimbledon.

On Monday, Sinner, who's the defending champion, will kick off the tournament on Centre Court in the first round of the event. He'll take on Serbia's Miomir Kecmanović, and the stakes are high.

Sinner's girlfriend Laila Hasanovic has been keeping busy herself.

On Wednesday, the Danish model and influencer took to social media to share a sneak peek for her Giorgio Armani Women's Cruise Collection, sharing a slideshow of her makeup look and giving props to the company's Luminous Silk foundation, Eye Tint (No. 11 and No. 95) and Prisma Glass gloss No. 6.

But that's all work. Hasanovic mixes work and play, and ahead of Wimbledon, she also took to social media to share private vacation photos that show her glowing.

Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Shares Vacation Shots

A week before Wimbledon, Hasanovic posted two photos from a vacation. In the photos, she's spotted with two friends, and they're all wearing long dresses, posing for the camera amid a hilltop.

"From a magical day celebrating love," she posted on the caption.

The caption almost implies she was at a wedding, but nobody in the photos was wearing a wedding dress. So, they could be celebrating any kind of love.

"Everyone in Denmark is so beautiful," one follower stated on social media. "So beautiful," another said.

Jannik Sinner Spoke About Romantic Relationship in the Past

In February 2024, Vanity Fair Italia interviewed Sinner, and the player talked about the challenge of balancing his personal life with the demands of professional sports.

"Of course it's not easy, I travel a lot and during tournaments I'm very focused. But I think it's a wonderful thing when you find the right love," Sinner said in the interview. "If you think about it, the best tennis players in the world all have wives and children."

Before dating Hasanovic, Sinner was linked to another professional tennis player, Anna Kalinskaya. The two went public with their relationship in May 2024, but they broke up the next year.

Hasanovic is a major influencer in the fashion world. She has more than 500,000 followers on Instagram and more than 300,000 on TikTok. Earlier this month, she took to TikTok to share a photo of her rocking out at a concert, seeing The Weeknd.

"When this song pulls out during The Weeknd concert," she said, dancing and singing along in the stands.