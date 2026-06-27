Jannik Sinner Talks Medical Tests and Heat Before Wimbledon

Media Day at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships is upon us, and tournament organizers wasted no time in making the biggest star of the tournament available to reporters. ATP World No. 1 and defending gentlemen's singles champion Jannik Sinner spoke with the press on Saturday.

It comes as no surprise that the two most pressing issues were his health and preparation for the heat.

The last time we saw Sinner in a competitive match was a shocking second-round loss at Roland-Garros due to the heat. Sinner later underwent medical tests and skipped warm-up tournaments on grass in favor of an exhibition event.

Jannik Sinner on Medical Tests

Last year's Wimbledon champions practicing side by side! 🍓🍝



🎥 Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/S64mIsR7kM — jannik sinner files (@jannik_files) June 27, 2026

Sinner downplayed his health evaluations when asked about the extensive medical tests he underwent at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy. "[They] were general tests to see health-wise how I was," Sinner said, "to be sure that all is okay with the body, which it is. All tests were really good."

Sinner acknowledged the elephant in the room — lingering worries about his ability to play in warm weather. "Even though we are very sure we need to practice in hotter conditions. I feel like everywhere we play is going to be very hot.

"Every year is getting warmer and warmer. It's a very important topic. But at the same time, I'm happy [with] the work we're doing. We try to improve in the best possible way, then we see how it goes in the future."

Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon Preparation

After getting the green light to resume training, Sinner surprised fans by starting back on a hard court instead of a grass surface. Moreover, he participated in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at The Hurlingham Club instead of an ATP event. Novak Djokovic normalized transitioning from clay to hard court to grass, but fans still wonder if Sinner is ready to defend his title at the All England Club.

Sinner assured the media that he felt good and explained the logic behind his scheduling decision, "I think grass is a very different surface, obviously. You come here trying to do your best. At the same time if you play a tournament before here, maybe it's not going the way you would like to, you come here with some doubts. If you don't play any tournament, you don't have these doubts, you just go and play."

Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon Outlook

"It's a longer process." 💪



Jannik Sinner worked on small changes to improve his conditioning in the heat. ♨️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/4TLu9q78Zc — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 27, 2026

"Every year is different," Sinner admitted. "I try to have as much confidence as possible in my shots and in my abilities. First rounds, they're always going to be very tough. I know that mentally. We are preparing ourselves in the best possible way."

He acknowledged that you can't perfectly simulate match scenarios, but was confident with the tweaks made to his game for grass. "We did some changes [to the fitness routines]. I don't say big, big changes. But I always believe in small details and small changes. We are happy at the moment with what we are doing. We're not going to see the result here. It's a long process."

Sinner is the World No. 1 with a singles record of 37-3 with five titles. He kicks off his Wimbledon campaign against Miomir Kecmanović on Monday.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships run from June 29 through July 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.