Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Shares 'Spicy' Preference Amid French Open

The 2026 French Open (aka Roland-Garros) is now underway. And arguably the biggest storyline heading into the iconic tournament is whether anybody can compete with Italian star Jannik Sinner.

Sinner has been on a truly incredible run over the past couple of months. He has won the past five tournaments he has competed in, overtook Carlos Alcaraz for the world's No. 1-ranking, and looks to be on a completely different level than all of his competitors at this point.

Jannik Sinner of Italy | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

The good news for Sinner's potential opponents is that he has never won Roland-Garros before, and his expertise isn't clay. Still, this might just mean he's more motivated than ever to prove his form against the field and win his first-ever French Open.

And he'll start this quest on May 26, when he faces France's Clement Tabur in the first round. Given that Tabur is currently the world's No. 171-ranked player, according to the ATP, it's hard to imagine that he'll give Sinner much trouble.

Jannik Sinner of Italy | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Laila Hasanovic Shares 'Spicy Marg' Social Media Post From France Before Boyfriend Jannik Sinner's Roland-Garros Match

It will be interesting to see whether Sinner's girlfriend, Danish model and fashion influencer Laila Hasanovic, will be in the stands supporting him on Tuesday. She tried to attend as many of Sinner's matches as possible, but is often unable to do so because she's busy with her own career.

However, given that Hasanovic was recently in Cannes, France, for the Cannes Film Festival, it doesn't seem like it would be a difficult or lengthy trip for her.

Laila Hasanovic | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Or perhaps Hasanovic would prefer to wait until later in the French Open, when Sinner is facing opponents that might make for spicier outcomes.

What's for sure is that Hasanovic would prefer spice in one regard, which she made clear with an Instagram post on May 25. The photo showed her sitting at a table in Cannes, wearing a black dress and holding a cocktail. The post was captioned, "not usually a cocktail person unless it’s a spicy marg".

Hasanovic seems to be enjoying this spicy marg cocktail ahead of the French Open. The good news for her is that the French Open serves cocktails for patrons, including their iconic Ace Royal drink.

Then again, the Ace Royal isn't a spicy margarita, so perhaps Hasanovic would prefer not to partake. Or maybe she prefers watching Sinner dominating his opponents while sober.