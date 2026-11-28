Jason Kelce has spent plenty of time in the spotlight since walking away from the NFL.

Now, some familiar faces from the entertainment world have another idea for the former Eagles center.

The "Dancing With the Stars" community has started making its case for Kelce to join the competition. Among those backing the idea are the show's latest champion, a fellow contestant and a professional dancer who already has someone in mind to share the floor with him.

DWTS Champion Ezra Frech Makes His Case for Jason Kelce

Season 35 champion Ezra Frech didn't need much time to come up with a name when the subject of potential contestants came up.

"Jason Kelce would thrive on 'Dancing With the Stars,'" Frech stated.

Coming from someone who just won the competition, that's a pretty strong endorsement. Kelce would be a recognizable addition to the cast, particularly with his popularity among NFL fans and his personality that has made him a familiar face outside of football.

Jul 30, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Ezra Frech during USATF Championships press conference at the Graduate Hotel Eugene. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Cameron Has Another Reason to Want Kelce on DWTS

Tyler Cameron also believes Kelce belongs on the show. The Season 35 contestant brought up something interesting about the show's casting history when explaining why the former Eagles center would be a good addition.

"Jason Kelce," Cameron said. "Looking at the roster, we haven't had an offensive lineman, and I feel like Jason Kelce would be a great guy to have on this show."

Tyler Cameron appears on the red carpet before the 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., Sunday, May 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cameron's point about Kelce's position is an interesting one. The show has featured several former NFL players, but an offensive lineman would bring a different background to the competition.

His professional dance partner, Sharna Burgess, didn't waste the opportunity to make her own pitch.

"And he should dance with me," Burgess exclaimed.

Burgess has already made her preference clear. If Kelce ever accepts the invitation, she wants to be the one standing beside him.

Dec 29, 2016; Hollywood, FL, USA; Sharna Burgess performs during the Dancing With The Stars show at the Hard Rock Live. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jason Kelce Could Be an Interesting Addition to the Ballroom

Kelce has shown that he isn't afraid to let loose in front of a crowd. He even put on a show during an Eagles tailgate before Philadelphia's 2024 home opener.

His personality has also made him a popular figure outside football. From his appearances on New Heights with brother Travis to his memorable appearance with Kylie at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kelce continues to give fans plenty of glimpses into his life after the NFL.

A spot on DWTS would put him in an entirely different environment. He wouldn't have an offensive line to work with or a playbook to study. Instead, he'd have to learn choreography and perform in front of a judging panel and a national television audience.

JASON IS VIBING BACK IN PHILLY 😂 pic.twitter.com/AaKucr8o2f — New Heights (@newheightshow) September 16, 2024

That's part of what makes the idea interesting. Kelce is already comfortable entertaining large crowds, but ballroom dancing would give fans an opportunity to see a completely different side of him.

There is no confirmation that Kelce will join the show. The interest from Frech, Cameron and Burgess is an invitation, not an indication that a deal is in place.

Still, having the reigning champion and a fellow contestant both single him out makes this more than a passing suggestion from the DWTS community.

Now the ball is in Kelce's court. The show's stars have made their pitch, and Burgess has even offered to be his partner. Whether he wants to take them up on it is another matter.