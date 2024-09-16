Jason Kelce tailgates, extreme dances for Philadelphia Eagles home opener (VIDEOS)
Jason Kelce has some positive energy flowing ahead of his second week as a “Monday Night Football” host.
Ahead of tonight’s game, during which the Atlanta Falcons will take on the Philadelphia Eagles, the retired Eagles center busted some moves before the “Monday Night Football” broadcast.
During a fan tailgate, Jason made his return to Philly epic, as he busted some moves on stage, while a DJ spun a remix of Tommy Richman’s viral hit, “Million Dollar Baby.”
As Jason has entered a new chapter following his retirement last year, he continues to bring smiles and laughs to fans and viewers. During his “Monday Night Football” debut last week, Jason wore a shirt that was noticeably too small around the top, prompting him to note “my t*ts are struggling” on live television.
In an episode of the “New Heights” podcast, which Jason co-hosts with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Travis revealed that he and his girlfriend Taylor Swift were watching “Monday Night Football” at the time — and that they were “absolutely dying laughing.”
Travis said that Jason’s unfiltered humor “was the perfect thing to open everybody up to what they were gonna experience for the next 18 weeks.”
Jokes paired with some funky fresh dance moves are bound to take the “Monday Night Football” viewing experience to the next level.
