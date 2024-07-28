Jason Kelce dons touristy beret with Kylie at Olympic Games Paris 2024 (PHOTOS)
Leave it to Jason Kelce to wear a beret.
If there’s anything that says American tourist, it’s a beret. The only thing the former Philadelphia Eagle and future Hall of Famer forgot was a baguette. (Security probably didn’t allow it.)
Normally, it would be worthy of mocking, but it’s the most-beloved Kelce brother and his even more-beloved wife, Kylie Kelce, who attended the women’s field hockey game between the United States and Argentina at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Argentina won 4-1.
It was probably a good distraction for Jason, who along with younger brother Travis Kelce, had to recently defend themselves for their sugary cereal “The Kelce Mix.”
Jason and Kylie’s genuineness are what make them so great, and it should be what makes him a great NFL commentator for ESPN.
Will the beret make it on-air as well?
