It's not easy to impress an NFL legend like Jason Kelce — even when you are a cute dog.





A corgi named Quinn went viral in NFL Week 10 for causing an unexpected interruption during the second half of the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos matchup.

Dog Alludes Secuity During NFL Game

Quinn initially made a break for it during the Panthers' halftime Corgi Race, escaping the competition and finding her way onto the field at Bank of America Stadium. She took full advantage of her moment in the spotlight, dodging field crew members for an impressive 40-plus seconds.

One of the Corgis in the #Panthers Corgi Race decided to go rogue. Group effort to take him down 😂 #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/6LCnLTErDH — Kasey Funderburg (@K_Funderburg) November 8, 2026

While some fans found it outright hilarious and made light of the moment, NFL legend Jason Kelce had other thoughts about it.

Jason Kelce Was Not Impressed By The Elusive Dog



"Veto. I'm over the corgi. I'm over the corgi hard," Kelce said during a recent "New Heights" podcast episode while he and his co-hosts ranked the top plays from NFL Week 10.

I still can’t believe Jason wouldn’t let the corgi into our Top Plays pic.twitter.com/i0wKIg5qcO — New Heights (@newheightshow) November 17, 2026

Travis Kelce Ignores the Viral Corgi Altogether and Throws Shade at Carolina's Athleticism Instead

Kelce was questioned on his love for puppies but admitted he doesn't care for the corgi breed.



"I like dogs," Kelce said. "I, for some reason, do not like Corgis. I also didn't think those moves were that good. I thought that was more of an embarrasment on all of the human beings there."



Jason even made it clear he preferred the viral otters that have been making weekly game picks over a dog.



“The otters were great last week. There was not enough interesting about a dog outrunning humans, which happens every day, everywhere,” he said.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce had little to say about the corgi but used the moment to take jab at the athleticism of the staff trying to run the dog down, joking that the incident had left him with little interest in recruiting in the state.



"If I’m ever a coach, I’ll never recruit in Carolina,” Travis said with a smirk.

Corgi Owner Using Dog's Fame to Give Back to Community

While the Kelce brothers may have moved on from the viral moment, Quinn’s owner, Ireland Marie Giligan, is making the most of the attention by giving back to her community.



The dog's owner has teamed up with Lucky One to shine a spotlight on animal rescues in Charlotte, North Carolina, and help local pets find their forever homes.



"We are such dog lovers in this family, so when I found out Quinn could do something to help, I just loved the idea," Giligan told WBTV.