Travis Kelce Hints That Taylor Swift Can Help Out The 'New Heights' Podcast's Next Live Event

Taylor Swift's assistance might be needed to help out on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's next "New Heights" on-location podcast.

The singer's first and only appearance on the podcast was in August 2025, where she spoke about gaining ownership of the recording masters to her first six albums after a years-long legal battle. Fans were also able to get a peek into her at-home life, where she shared her love of baking and since-viral sourdough bread recipes.

She also used her appearance on the show to make a big career announcement when she revealed the cover art, title, and release date of her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

There's no telling what Swift has in mind for her next possible appearance on the Kelce's hit show, but Travis recently shared that the singer will be helping out the podcast.

Travis Kelce Hints At Taylor Swift 'New Heights' Surprise

May 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce react during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travis and Jason released a new episode of "New Heights" on Wednesday, November 11, in which the Kansas City Chiefs tight end name-dropped his wife. During the episode,



Travis revealed that he is asking Swift to help out at an upcoming live event involving the brothers' "New Heights" podcast.

On this weeks podcast, the brothers took a look back at the "New Heights Tailgate" they hosted in Philadelphia before the November 8, 2026, matchup between the Eagles and the New York Giants. Travis and Jason agreed that it was their "best" event, but also wanted to make improvements for next time, particularly regarding the staging set-up.

Taylor Swift's Experience Will Help The Podcast Improve Live Events

WHAT A MOVE TO WIN $5000 pic.twitter.com/XSYeTT4AEV — New Heights (@newheightshow) November 8, 2026

The retired Philadelphia Eagles star emphasized how the "stage is really important" and suggested that since most tailgates don't have a stage, they would have to come up with an original idea. He suggested that maybe they should build their own stage before facetiously asking, "Do you know anybody who knows anything about stages?”

“Yeah, I actually do,” Travis responded with a laugh, since his wife is an experienced pop star with years of live touring experience. “I’ll see what my wife can cook up.”

As of now, it seems that Swift will be helping out with some of the logistics for their tailgate event.



However, we wouldn't put it past the pop star if she were there jumping on stage herself, as she's done in the past for Travis' Tight End & Friends events.

Taylor Swift surprise guest at Tight End University 😱



George Kittle requested Taylor to play "Love Story" 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/iBDSwB2rFx — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 24, 2026

What's Next For Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce?

Following their extravagant July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden, the couple has been focusing on the next steps in their careers.

After she said "I do" that same month, Swift's concert special "The Eras Tour Film" earned five Emmy nominations. The singer began her record-breaking tour in March 2023 and concluded it in December 2025. She was later inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in August, becoming the youngest person to receive the honor.

Swift was honored at the VMAs in September when she was awarded the inaugural Artist Director Honors, which brought her total to 31 Moon People and made her the most-awarded person in VMA history.

The pop star also released "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore" in September as her first new music as a married woman.

As for Travis, he's been having an excellent season so far, marking his 14th in the league. He broke the NFL record for most career yards after the catch, and in the eight games he's played so far this season, he recorded 33 receptions for 482 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown.

His off-the-field moments have been just as great, given that he is deepening his partnership with Tommy Hilfiger and was a part of the designer's fall and winter campaigns.