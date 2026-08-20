Jason Kelce may have spent his entire NFL career in Philadelphia, but he looked perfectly comfortable in Chiefs Kingdom this week.

The former Eagles center made a surprise appearance at Kansas City Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, joining younger brother Travis Kelce and spending time around the team during its final padded practice of camp.

Jason’s arrival quickly became an event of its own.

The retired seven-time Pro Bowler was spotted on the field and around Chiefs personnel before making his way toward fans, where he stopped to sign autographs. Video from camp showed a crowd gathering around Jason as he worked his way down the line.

And because this was Jason Kelce, there was even an ice cream bar involved.

Local reporter Harold R. Kuntz shared video of Jason walking around the practice field while finishing the frozen treat, writing, “Jason Kelce is at Training Camp. Currently finishing up an Ice Cream Bar.”

Jason Kelce Gets a Classic Welcome From Chiefs Fans

Jason’s visit also produced one of the funnier moments of the day.

As the 38-year-old greeted fans, someone in the crowd found a way to bring another member of the Kelce family into the conversation.

“Jason! You’re our second favourite Kelce to Donna,” the fan shouted, referencing Jason and Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce.

Jason immediately looked toward the crowd and laughed before continuing down the line.

The reception was hardly surprising. Although Jason spent 13 seasons playing for the Eagles, the Kelce family has become a familiar presence around Kansas City throughout Travis’ career with the Chiefs.

Jason and Travis have also remained closely connected publicly since Jason retired following the 2023 season, most notably through their “New Heights” podcast.

Wednesday’s appearance gave the brothers another NFL reunion, this time on Travis’ turf.

Jason Kelce Has His Own History With Andy Reid

There was another familiar face waiting for Jason in St. Joseph: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Long before Reid began building his championship run in Kansas City with Travis, he helped launch Jason’s NFL career in Philadelphia.

The Eagles selected Jason in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft while Reid was still the team’s head coach. Jason developed into Philadelphia’s starting center as a rookie and ultimately became one of the most accomplished players in franchise history.

Reid left Philadelphia after the 2012 season and took over the Chiefs in 2013, the same year Kansas City drafted Travis in the third round.

Jason went on to spend his entire 13-year career with the Eagles, winning Super Bowl LII and earning seven Pro Bowl selections and six first-team All-Pro honors before retiring in March 2024.

His football career may be over, but Jason hasn’t exactly disappeared from the NFL world. He joined ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” following his retirement and has remained one of the league’s most recognizable former players.

On Wednesday, however, there was no studio desk and no Eagles uniform.

Just Jason Kelce hanging around Chiefs camp, catching up with familiar faces, signing autographs and checking in on his little brother.

