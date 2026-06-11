ESPN Considering Jason Kelce for New Role in Network Broadcasting Shakeup

ESPN is entering a pivotal year of NFL coverage after merging with NFL Network and as they prepare to broadcast the Super Bowl for the first time in network history.

As such, some shakeups across their NFL broadcast booths are in order.

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck will remain ESPN’s No. 1 broadcast team for NFL, but the network is looking to change its No. 2 team, which previously featured Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick Jr. and Dan Orlovsky. According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, ESPN is considering Jason Kelce as a game analyst on their No. 2 team. The former Eagles center joined the network in 2024 after his retirement from the NFL and is currently a part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football pregame show, but could be in for a larger role this season.

Related: Full 'Monday Night Football' Schedule for the 2026 NFL Season

Though ESPN will not be bringing back the Monday Night Football doubleheaders in 2026, which previously resulted in their need for a No. 2 team, it will be broadcasting eight other games outside of its weekly Monday night slate. This includes five international games that will air on NFL Network—Colts-Commanders (London), Eagles-Jaguars (London), Texans-Jaguars (London), Steelers-Saints (Paris) and Bengals-Falcons (Madrid).

Kelce likely would not call all eight of ESPN’s other games if he took on this role, but he could be on the broadcast for a few. Between his time in the NFL, popular New Heights podcast with brother Travis and his work with ESPN, Kelce is clearly a rising star in the sports media landscape. Not only has he built a huge audience, but his takes often resonate—most recently with his rant about the NFL moving away from its full Sunday slate of games.

As a result, ESPN is thinking about adding to his plate. Per Marchand, ESPN is also considering Riddick and Kurt Warner, the latter of whom previously called games for NFL Network alongside Rich Eisen.

Marchand also reported that Fowler will remain on ESPN’s college football coverage and that the network is looking to split the play-by-play duties for these eight contests between Dave Pasch and Bob Wischusen, though there are scheduling conflicts that need to be worked through before they are officially designated for the role. Both are college football and radio broadcasters, with Pasch calling Arizona Cardinals games and Wischusen broadcasting New York Jets games. Pasch is also an NBA broadcaster for the network while Wischusen calls NHL games.

Along with changes in the booth, the network recently saw reporter Laura Rutledge say goodbye to SEC Nation as she takes on greater assignments covering the NFL as the network prepares to host the Super Bowl LXI, which will take place in Los Angeles next February.

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