For a wedding that put two of the world's biggest stars inside Madison Square Garden, remarkably little has made it outside the building.

Jason Kelce just changed that.

Nearly two months after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married in New York City, Jason joined Pat McAfee and Scott Van Pelt on ESPN's “Monday Night Countdown” and pulled back the curtain on a celebration that has remained largely private.

All three had a unique perspective. Jason wasn't simply another guest. He was Travis' best man. McAfee and Van Pelt were also inside the wedding.

The Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wedding was UNBELIEVABLE..



You were wearing a cape @JasonKelce 😂😂#MondayNightCountdown pic.twitter.com/83GkSHrP9f — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 14, 2026

What followed Monday night was one of the most candid firsthand accounts yet of what actually happened inside, including Jason's unusual wedding attire, the star-studded guest list, a Chiefs player who apparently spent hours on the dance floor and a Brad Pitt encounter that seemingly became a universal experience among the guests.

Jason Kelce Opens Up About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Van Pelt began by trying to put the guest list into perspective.

“[I've] never seen a group of people like that,” he said.

McAfee quickly turned the attention toward Jason and one particularly memorable wardrobe choice.

“Jason had a cape on, which I think was sweet,” McAfee joked. “It was great to see that.”

The cape may have earned some laughs, but Jason's description of the wedding itself was considerably more sentimental.

“So many awesome people, obviously [from] all walks of life - football world, celebrity world, singers from Nashville, actors, actresses, people we grew up with in Cleveland Heights,” Jason said. “The melting pot of individuals was insane.”

He also offered rare details about the ceremony itself.

“The ceremony was gorgeous,” Jason said. “They did such an incredible job. Adam Sandler officiated it in a very Adam Sandler beautiful way.”

Then came the party.

“And then from then on, it was a party, man,” Jason continued. “It was so good seeing everybody out there, all the people that sang, all the people dancing, the games. It was, it was a very fun evening.”

That included members of Travis' Chiefs family.

McAfee recalled being particularly impressed by one unnamed Chiefs player who, despite dealing with a serious knee injury, apparently refused to let it keep him off the dance floor.

“Yeah, I was like, ‘Hey, he's dancing his [expletive] off,’” McAfee recalled. “What, 4 or 5 hours he was out there dancing? And the entire Chiefs team was together. I mean, that felt like a real unified bunch.”

For all the famous faces in the room, however, one apparently left an impression on just about everybody.

Brad Pitt Apparently Had the Entire Wedding Talking

Van Pelt eventually turned to Jason with a message for his “new best friend.”

Brad Pitt.

“I just want to say hi to my new best friend, Brad Pitt,” Van Pelt joked. “Or it might be your best friend, I don't know.”

That immediately drew laughs from Jason and McAfee.

“Hey, listen, I think [he] was all of our best friends,” McAfee responded.

Jason then revealed that Pitt's presence became something of a shared experience among the wedding guests.

“I think everybody from the wedding has had some version of a Brad Pitt moment that has come up in your talk with somebody,” Jason said.

Considering the caliber of the guest list, that may be one of the more telling details to emerge from the night.

Swift and Travis married at Madison Square Garden in July, with family, friends, teammates and celebrities filling the famed New York venue. Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed at the time that the couple wore Christian Dior haute couture and that Sandler officiated, while Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as her “man of honor.”

The celebration itself has remained far more mysterious.

A strict no-phones policy helped keep photos and videos from spilling out of the venue, leaving much of what happened inside known only to the people who were there.

Jason, McAfee and Van Pelt just offered a considerably clearer picture.

There was a cape. There were games. There was plenty of dancing. The Chiefs apparently stuck together. And in a building packed with celebrities, Brad Pitt still somehow had everyone talking.

