The Good and Not So Good From Philadelphia Eagles' First Two Training Camp Practices

Two practices are in the books for Philadelphia Eagles training camp.

The Eagles are still getting acclimated before the pads come on, having a few days in shells and shorts before the action ramps up in a few days. In the meantime, some players are making a good first impression -- while others are not.

The good news? The Eagles are relatively healthy, with the exception of Jonathan Greenard. Cameron Williams also limped off the practice field on Day 2 of practice.

Through two practices, there were a lot of observations (Day 1 practice notes) and plenty to break down (Day 2 observations). Let's review the good -- and not so good -- from the first two days.

The good

Dontayvion Wicks is solidifying his early lead in WR2 battle

Give Wicks a lot of credit after two practices, as he's off to a hot starting training camp. Wicks has been a consistent presence catching the football, the highlight play being a catch over Jakorian Bennett and Cole Wisniewski in coverage.

While the ball was under thrown by Jalen Hurts, Wicks made a good adjustment to the football to haul in the catch. These are the type of big plays the Eagles are hoping from Wicks -- and their WR2.

DeVonta Smith showcases his WR1 skills

Smith has shined through the first two days of training camp, the start of what is expected to be huge year for him. He's made a couple tough catches over the first two practices, including a sideline grab with Quinyon Mitchell having blanket coverage against him.

There are going to be a lot of Smith and Mitchell battles this summer. Smith has gotten the better of Mitchell over the first two days, including this snag over Mitchell on a deep dig route.

Feels good to be seeing this again 🤌 pic.twitter.com/GdCUhyA6CP — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 29, 2026

Once thing is for certain, there are going to be a lot of big plays from Smith this year.

Tank Bigsby is a very good RB2

Bigsby has displayed his burst over the first two practices. He's had a lot of hard runs and some good catches, looking explosive in ecah of the firts two practices.

Shells and shorts aside, Bigsby having long runs means something. He's getting those big carries with the first-team offense, making sure he's staying on the radar.

There won't be a lot of carries for Bigsby, but he'll make the most of them when he gets them.

The bad

Cole Payton continues to struggle

After a good first day for Payton, the fifth-round pick showed why he was a rookie. He threw three interceptions on Day 2 of practice, one by A.J. Epenesa in the flat and another by Chance Campbell on a deep ball.

Payton has been errant on throws and inconsistent in decision making. The good part about Payton throwing interceptions? He's not afraid to sling the football and he's learning on the fly.

The key for Payton is improvement over the next few weeks. If he doesn't show that, both Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton should be on this roster.

Ty Robinson still buried on the depth chart

Robinson is with the developmental players through the first week of camp (the Eagles didn't have a developmental period on Day 2). Byron Young, Gabe Hall, and Tae'Quan Graham are ahead of Robinson on the depth chart.

The Eagles are stacked at defensive tackle, so there isn't much room for Robinson to crack a spot in the rotation. This also isn't ideal a fourth-round pick from last year isn't on the second team.

We'll see how the competition plays out this summer, but Robinson has an uphill battle.

Jonathan Greenard injury

The Greenard injury is a blow to this defensive line even if we're only in July. The Eagles were hoping to have their defense with Greenard on the right side of the line and testing Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith on the left side.

That's not going to happen with Greenard out, Hunt will thrive on the right side, but will have to go to the left when Greenard comes back -- whenever that is. Greenard may not be back by Week 1, and he still needs to get into football shape.

Expect a slow start for Greenard this season if he comes back towards the end of camp. He won't be at full go until a few games into the season, but the Eagles need a No. 1 pass rusher for the defense to be elite.

The pressure is on the rest of the pass rushers to hold the fort until Greenard comes back. We'll see if that group improves from the first half of last year.