Charissa Thompson hasn’t been shy about the fact that she doesn’t want to ever be married again.

However, after attending the NYC wedding of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Grammy winner Taylor Swift, Thompson may be singing a different tune.

The Fox Sports and Amazon Prime NFL reporter has been married twice previously — once in her mid-20s and again in 2020 to sports agent Kyle Thousand — and the fact that both ended in divorce had turned the 44-year-old Thompson off to the idea of a third marriage.

Television host Charissa Thompson talks before the game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I am never getting married again,” Thompson exclaimed on her “Calm Down” podcast, which she hosts with best friend Erin Andrews. “We have already talked about it. We have already gone through all the reasons why.

“Who cares about the vows anyway? No one wants to listen to that [expletive] and promises and this and that. Do that on your own time. People just want to show up for the party. So, if you want me to have a party, I can do that. I’m just not going to have a wedding.”

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift May Have Changed Charissa Thompson’s Mind

Thompson has stated that her current boyfriend, marketing executive Steven Cundari, knows that marriage is off the table as long as he’s with her.

However, Thompson made note that after attending the Kelce-Swift wedding that there may be a small part of her that wants to have her own version of that kind of celebration.

Only 1 word to describe Taylor & Travis wedding: Magical 😍



New episode out now! https://t.co/jWusL1AExa pic.twitter.com/Gmr7eHonlO — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) July 31, 2026

“Congrats to both of them. It was magical,” Thompson said on a recent episode of “Calm Down.” “I will just leave it at this. It was magical... maybe there’s some subliminal part of seeing them get married that makes me want to have a version adjacent to marriage and the commitment ceremony.

“Watching them get married... when you find your person, everything else in the world is right. And that to me, that night, that weekend really was a reminder that you can have everything in the world, but if you don’t have the person to share it with, then it’s not worth anything. So congratulations to both of them. Thank you for including us in your special weekend.”

Thompson Recalls Nightmare Wardrobe Snafu at Kelce-Swift Wedding

Though Thompson had nothing but glowing reviews of the Kelce-Swift wedding — the same goes for every guest who’s spoken publicly about the wedding of the century — she did reveal there was one part of the night that she won’t remember fondly.

Thompson recalled leaving the ceremony with bloody arms due to a part of her dress that kept repeatedly cutting her open.

“This dress was great, however, you know those prongs like on a ring... like a setting?” Thompson stated. “The prongs were holding in all of the individual jewels, which is great. The dress was super heavy, and I loved the way it looked and everything. However, halfway through the night, I’m looking, and my forearms are bleeding. Bleeding!

“I’m like, ‘What is going on here?’ It was scraping. The prongs were slicing my forearms open. It was also slicing Steve’s tuxedo open because each prong would grab a little bit or his tuxedo. I owe him a tux... by the end of the night, I’m seeing these strings all over and my arms are bleeding.”